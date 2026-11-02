7 things to know about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s wife, Jasmine, whom he introduced to his congregation

7 things to know about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s wife, Jasmine, whom he introduced to his congregation

7 things to know about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s wife, Jasmine, whom he introduced to his congregation

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has given his congregation a glimpse into a new chapter of his personal life after introducing his wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, at The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

The senior pastor introduced the couple during the church's Sunday service on November 1, 2026, ending days of speculation after he shared a photo of two hands wearing wedding rings with the caption, 'To New Beginnings'.

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The announcement has also sparked interest in his new wife, identified as Jasmine Daniel, who is now publicly known as Pastor Mo Odukoya.

Although she has maintained a relatively low public profile, here are seven things to know about the woman who has become the new First Lady of The Fountain of Life Church.

1. Her name is Jasmine Daniel. However, following her introduction to the congregation, she was presented as Pastor Mrs Odukoya and is now publicly known as Pastor Mo Odukoya.

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2. Beyond her new role as the wife of the senior pastor, Jasmine has built a professional identity as a pastor, media consultant and author.

3. She hosts a Christian event and runs a book club. Jasmine hosts Recalibrate with Pastor MO, a gathering that takes place across different countries. She also runs a book club known as Bookmark.

4. She recently celebrated her 40th birthday. The pastor turned 40 in June 2026 and marked the milestone with beautiful photographs and words of gratitude on her social media pages. She also gave followers glimpses of how she celebrated the special occasion through pictures and snippets from different birthday moments.

5. She comes from a Christian family. Jasmine is the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel, who recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

6. She was previously married to a music producer. Before her marriage to Jimmy, Jasmine was previously married to British-Nigerian record producer Mosadoluwa Adegboye, popularly known as itsMOSA.

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7. She shares a close relationship with popular Nigerian songwriter and photographer Ty Bello. The two have maintained a connection that offers another glimpse into her personal relationships beyond her pastoral and professional activities.