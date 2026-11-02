President Bola Tinubu stands during his visit to the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah, where he reaffirms his commitment to Nigeria’s progress and future

President Bola Tinubu stands during his visit to the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah, where he reaffirms his commitment to Nigeria’s progress and future

Tinubu gains rare access to Ka’abah, reveals what he asked Allah for as Nigeria battles economic hardship

President Bola Tinubu described his rare visit inside the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah as a historic experience, reaffirming his dedication to Nigeria’s economic growth, youth empowerment, and national development after receiving special access from Saudi Arabia's leadership.

President Bola Tinubu entered the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah during his Umrah trip after receiving special approval from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

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Tinubu said he prayed for wisdom and resilience to continue leading Nigeria, describing the experience as historic and deeply meaningful.

The president reaffirmed his commitment to “Project Nigeria,” promising to focus on economic growth, youth development and national prosperity.

Tinubu said Nigeria’s economy had moved beyond a difficult period, adding that leaders must invest in young people to secure the country’s future.

President Bola Tinubu has spoken about his rare visit inside the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, saying the experience has strengthened his commitment to leading Nigeria and building a better future for citizens.

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Tinubu made the remarks after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia, where he was granted special access to enter the Ka’abah, Islam’s most sacred site, by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The president, who was accompanied by members of Nigeria’s delegation, said he used the opportunity to pray for wisdom, strength and the ability to continue serving Nigerians.

Sheikh Dahlulah Muthawal of Masjid al-Haram led Tinubu into the Ka’abah, where he offered prayers of gratitude to Allah for giving him the opportunity to serve as Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

Speaking about the experience, Tinubu thanked the Saudi monarch and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for allowing him and members of his delegation to enter the sacred site.

He described the moment as a historic and emotional experience.

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President Bola Tinubu had entered the Holy Ka’abah during his Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia alongside members of his delegation.

“I want to say a big thank you for the faith, for the recognition. I can’t believe the fencing of the Ka’abah is in Green-White-Green, which reminds us of the Nigerian identity.

“I thank the Crown Prince and all the administrators of the holy land. I thank them for the hospitality and recognition given to me as the leader of the delegation and the country.”

The president said Nigeria, like other countries, is facing challenges but expressed confidence that the nation would overcome them through faith and determination.

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“We are all facing challenges and hostility around us. We will overcome them with faith in God Almighty. I’m grateful forever. I thank the king and the royal crown prince.”

Tinubu also recalled that he had performed Umrah before the 2023 presidential election, where he prayed for success and promised to return to give thanks if his prayers were answered.

According to him, his latest visit was part of fulfilling that promise.

“Well, I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that prayer has been granted. Before the 2023 election, I did the same thing. I asked Allah to bless my Umrah then, and He did. And I promised that I would come back to thank Him.”

The president also referenced Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26 of the Holy Qur’an, saying political power is a trust from Allah and must be used responsibly.

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He said leaders must remember that positions of authority are temporary and should be used to serve the people.

“There is no other God but Almighty Allah. He is the giver and the taker. He owns power and authority. He says, ‘If I give you, use it well. If you don’t use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person. I am the only One who has that authority,” Tinubu said.

The president said becoming Nigeria’s leader among millions of citizens was a huge responsibility and described it as a blessing from Allah.

“I have faith in that, and I believe extremely well that He has done me and my country a great favour. Out of many millions of people, to be the President and Commander-in-Chief is a favour that only Almighty God can do to a human being.”

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Tinubu had offered prayers of gratitude inside the sacred site after receiving rare access from Saudi Arabia’s leadership.

Tinubu also used the opportunity to reassure Nigerians that his commitment to transforming the country had grown stronger.

He said his administration would continue working towards economic growth, youth empowerment and national development.

“My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher. I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people.”

On Nigeria’s economy, Tinubu said the country had moved past a difficult period and that the foundation for growth had been established.

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“The foundation is solid, and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel. This is inspiring.”

He added that investing in young Nigerians was important because today’s decisions would determine how future generations judge current leaders.

“We need to build a future for our youth. If we don’t invest in their future, how do we want to be remembered as leaders 50 years from now? That’s the main thing. So this is a rare privilege to lead the country.”

Among those who joined Tinubu during the visit were Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Pate, governors from Borno, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Kwara states, as well as business leaders including BUA Chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu and Oando CEO Wale Tinubu.