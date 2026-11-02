INEC finds 268 suspicious voter records with AI-generated photos, says fake entries will be deleted

INEC has identified and begun purging 268 suspicious voter records flagged for AI-generated photos and irregularities. Officials clarified that genuine smartphone-enhanced photos will remain while fake entries are deleted ahead of final register certification in 2026.

INEC flagged 268 voter records over suspected AI-generated photographs and other irregularities using its biometric verification system.

The commission says fake AI-generated photos will be removed, but genuine photos enhanced by smartphone AI will remain valid.

The issue sparked nationwide outrage after suspicious voter photos, duplicate registrations and missing voter details surfaced online.

INEC says the register is still preliminary and will complete verification and certify the final Register of Voters on December 15, 2026.

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If you've been wondering how AI-generated faces managed to sneak into Nigeria's voter register, INEC says it has found at least 268 suspicious records and is already cleaning them out ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) flagged the records after detecting suspected AI-generated photographs and other irregularities during the ongoing verification of the preliminary Register of Voters.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, INEC's Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, said the commission is currently reviewing every flagged record before taking final action.

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"What we are currently doing now is looking at all these 268 records that ABIS already flagged as AI-generated or even something of irregularities."

According to him, some people allegedly took advantage of the special registration option created for persons living with disabilities, especially those with incomplete fingers or no fingers, to create questionable voter profiles.

Bayode explained that this special registration process became one of the loopholes exploited by those behind the suspicious entries.

He added that INEC has already started removing fake records from the preliminary register.

"Those that we have seen, we are cleaning up."

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However, he clarified that not every voter whose picture looks "too perfect" will lose their registration.

Bayode explained that many modern smartphones automatically use artificial intelligence to improve image quality, and that alone is not enough to disqualify a voter.

"Those that we know it is the AI on the phone that helped enhance their pictures, we can't exclude such people because it was the AI on the phone that does that."

"Such people will still be on the register but those AI-generated, those photographs, all these will be removed. We are already looking at them."

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The controversy started after INEC published its preliminary Register of Voters online on October 26. Soon after, screenshots showing unusual-looking photographs attached to some voter records—particularly from parts of Edo State—went viral on social media.

Beyond the AI photo claims, Nigerians also raised concerns about alleged duplicate registrations, names of deceased persons still appearing on the register and complaints from some eligible voters who couldn't find their details online.

The development has triggered widespread criticism from politicians, civil society groups and election observers, many of whom are demanding greater transparency before the 2027 elections.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, called for an independent investigation into the matter.

"While I welcome INEC's decision to investigate the matter, but Nigerians deserve more than assurances. The investigation must be thorough, transparent and independent (outside of INEC's internal affairs), with its findings made public and any individuals found culpable held accountable in accordance with the law."

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He also urged the commission to verify suspicious entries and investigate possible duplicate or artificial identities to ensure genuine voters are not disenfranchised.

Political economist Pat Utomi also described the discovery as a serious threat to the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process.

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"INEC cannot afford to be careless with the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process. The presence of AI-generated images in a register meant to support our democracy raises serious questions about verification, transparency and accountability. Our democracy is at stake here!"

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The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Moses Paul, questioned how AI-generated photographs found their way into a register expected to safeguard Nigeria's elections.

"OUR DEMOCRACY IS UNDER THREAT! INEC must explain how AI-generated images found their way into a register meant to protect our electoral process. Who verified these records, and who is accountable?"

Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) Executive Director, Clement Nwankwo, also raised concerns, saying the alleged irregularities could undermine public confidence in the 2027 elections.

He questioned the sharp rise in the number of registered voters—from over 90 million to 103 million—and called on INEC to improve transparency and communication with political parties.

INEC, however, insists Nigerians should not panic. The commission said the register currently available online is only a preliminary version and not the final certified voters' register.

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It explained that the Display, Claims and Objections exercise was specifically designed to allow members of the public identify errors, report suspicious entries and request corrections before the register is officially certified.

The electoral body also confirmed it is investigating how the suspicious photographs got into the system and promised to take appropriate action after completing its verification process.