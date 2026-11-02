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VIDEO: Nigerian Footballer dies after trailer allegedly hits Benz carrying him and teammates on their way to a match

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 13:23 - 02 November 2026
A damaged Mercedes-Benz sits on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after a fatal crash involving a Nigerian footballer travelling to a match
A Nigerian footballer has tragically died after a trailer allegedly hit the Mercedes-Benz carrying him and his teammates to a match along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. While others survived, authorities are investigating as the truck driver fled.
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  • A footballer has died in a crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after a trailer allegedly hit a Mercedes-Benz C300 carrying him and other members of his football academy who were travelling to a match.

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  • The accident happened around the Magboro axis of Ogun State, with officials from TRACE and the police confirming the incident and stating that the suspected trailer driver fled the scene after the crash.

  • An eyewitness said the impact caused the Mercedes-Benz to collide with a bus, leaving only the footballer dead while other passengers in both vehicles survived the accident.

  • The Mercedes-Benz with registration number SMK-878KX was badly damaged in the crash, as emergency officials worked to remove the wreckage from the expressway while investigations into the incident continued.

A footballer has lost his life in a road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after a trailer allegedly rammed into a Mercedes-Benz carrying him and other members of his football academy.

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The accident happened on Monday around the Magboro axis of the expressway, in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to officials of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and police officers who arrived at the scene, the crash involved a Mercedes-Benz C300 and a bus, with the trailer driver reportedly fleeing after the incident.

READ ALSO: Pastor Adeboye explains viral photo after Nigerians accused him of protesting Jonathan but keeping quiet under Tinubu

An eyewitness said the footballer and his teammates were travelling in two vehicles to honour a football match when the tragedy happened.

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The eyewitness explained that the trailer suddenly crossed from the other side of the road and hit the Mercedes-Benz, causing it to crash into the bus.

“We were going for a match. We just saw a trailer cross from the other side and hit this Benz, then it hit the bus. Only one person died in the car while the rest of us survived.

“Everyone in the bus is fine, too. The trailer driver fled with his vehicle afterwards,” the eyewitness said.

READ ALSO: 46-year-old romance scammer vanishes at US airport before starting 8-year prison sentence, FBI offers ₦7m reward to find her

The impact of the crash left the Mercedes-Benz, with registration number SMK-878KX, badly damaged, while emergency officials worked to remove the wreckage from the busy expressway.

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The identity of the footballer has not been released as of the time of filing this report.

Road crashes involving heavy-duty vehicles have remained a major concern on Nigerian highways, with authorities repeatedly warning drivers, especially truck and trailer operators, to avoid reckless driving and ensure road safety.

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VIDEO: Nigerian Footballer dies after trailer allegedly hits Benz carrying him and teammates on their way to a match
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VIDEO: Nigerian Footballer dies after trailer allegedly hits Benz carrying him and teammates on their way to a match

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