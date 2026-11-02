How Desperados Roadblock Party created an unforgettable rave experience in Abuja

Pulse Miix
Pulse Miix 11:58 - 02 November 2026

The Desperados Roadblock Party brought its unconventional spirit to Abuja with an immersive rave and dance experience that celebrated music from the biggest DJs and the freedom of self-expression. The event, which was held at the ThisDay Dome on Saturday, 24 October, brought together music lovers for a night of unforgettable experiences.

The night opened with guests exploring the experience stations, enjoying welcome drinks and visiting the tattoo studio before the music took over. The all-black and all-white dress code added to the atmosphere, with guests bringing their own interpretations of the theme through their styling. 

The exciting lineup kept the energy moving, with DJ Burna, Primal Instinct, DJ Gigi Jasmine, DXRTY Fingers, DJ Romie, Dimple Nipple and DJ Big N taking turns behind the decks. Special guest Suono Sai added another highlight to the night, while DJ Big N rounded off the experience with the final set.

What made the Abuja edition quite memorable was not just who performed, but how guests experienced it. Some gravitated towards the interactive stations, others made statements through their outfits, while many found their place in the crowd, moving to the music alongside friends and strangers. Each person brought something different to the experience, making the night the perfect meeting point for music, style and individual expression.

The Desperados Roadblock Party continues to push the boundaries of immersive party experiences, creating spaces where people can embrace their individuality, connect with others and enjoy a night that feels anything but ordinary.

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