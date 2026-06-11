37.4 Million Impressions: How Durex Nigeria turned ‘Detty December’ into a test case for cultural marketing

Pulse Marketing is the marketing and creative solutions arm of Pulse Africa

Pulse Marketing is the marketing and creative solutions arm of Pulse Africa

The campaign generated 10.9 million reach and 282,400 engagements by embedding itself into culture rather than advertising around it.

In Nigeria, "Detty December" has become one of the most competitive periods for consumer brands. The influx of diaspora visitors, packed entertainment calendars, and increased spending create a rare opportunity to reach large audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years, brands have approached the season the same way: buy visibility through sponsorships, billboards, and event branding.

But as consumer attention becomes increasingly fragmented, visibility alone is proving less effective.

The campaign activated across Pulse Fiesta, South Social, and Love in the Boulevard, adapting its presence to each environment instead of pushing a uniform brand message across all touchpoints.

Durex Nigeria took a different approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than relying on traditional sponsorship placements, the sexual wellness brand embedded itself within cultural experiences where its audience was already active. The result was a campaign that generated:

37.4 million impressions

10.9 million reach

282,400 engagements

1.79% engagement rate

The strategy was built around a specific consumer insight: the orgasm gap.

The campaign activated across Pulse Fiesta, South Social, and Love in the Boulevard, adapting its presence to each environment instead of pushing a uniform brand message across all touchpoints.

The strategy was built around a specific consumer insight: the orgasm gap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While conversations around female sexual satisfaction remain sensitive in many markets, the issue represents an important consumer need for brands operating within the sexual wellness category.

The term refers to the disparity in sexual satisfaction outcomes between men and women. Multiple peer-reviewed studies in sexual health literature suggest that men report significantly higher orgasm rates (often in the range of 70%–85%) compared to women (approximately 45%–60%), with variations across age groups and relationship contexts. Researchers commonly attribute this gap to a combination of biological, behavioural, and sociocultural factors, including communication patterns and the structure of sexual experiences.

While conversations around female sexual satisfaction remain sensitive in many markets, the issue represents an important consumer need for brands operating within the sexual wellness category.

Rather than leading with product claims, the brand placed the conversation within spaces where themes of attraction, relationships, and intimacy were already part of the social experience.

Durex used the festive season to introduce its Mutual Climax variant, which combines stimulation features intended to enhance female pleasure with delay-based lubrication technology designed to help extend male endurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than leading with product claims, the brand placed the conversation within spaces where themes of attraction, relationships, and intimacy were already part of the social experience.

Pulse Fiesta drove awareness at scale.

South Social encouraged interaction through experiential touchpoints, including the Durex Kissing Booth.

Love in the Boulevard focused on connection and anticipation, creating a natural context for the product narrative.

The campaign highlights a broader shift in African marketing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consumers, particularly younger audiences, are becoming less responsive to interruption-based advertising and more receptive to brands that participate meaningfully in experiences they already value.

That does not mean every brand should chase cultural relevance. Participation only works when there is a credible connection between the brand, the audience, and the environment.

But as competition for attention intensifies, campaigns like this suggest that relevance may be becoming a more valuable metric than visibility.

In increasingly crowded markets, the brands most likely to stand out are not necessarily those that spend the most to be seen. They are the ones that find a reason to belong.

About Pulse Marketing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pulse Marketing is the marketing and creative solutions arm of Pulse Africa, helping brands connect with audiences through culture, content, experiences, and data-driven storytelling across the continent.