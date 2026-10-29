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Woman recounts how grandmother, new mum and newborn died after eating Aju Mbaise in UK

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 16:25 - 29 October 2026
Aju Mbaise is traditionally used by some Nigerian women during postpartum recovery.
A viral story recounts the tragic deaths of a new mother and her mother in the UK after eating a traditional postpartum meal containing Aju Mbaise.
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  • A woman has alleged that a new mother and her mother died after eating a traditional meal in the UK.

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  • She claimed the family later found a centipede in the leftover Aju Mbaise.

  • The alleged deaths and the cause have not been independently verified.

A woman has recounted how a new mother and her mother allegedly died in the United Kingdom after eating a meal prepared with Aju Mbaise, a traditional herb used by some Nigerian women during omugwo - postpartum recovery.

In a video shared by YabaLeftOnline, the narrator claimed that the older woman travelled from Nigeria to the UK to care for her daughter, who had just given birth.

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The younger woman had been discharged from the hospital when her mother prepared a meal containing Aju Mbaise for her.

“After the woman that just gave birth finished eating the food, she started complaining of her stomach,” the narrator said.

She claimed that the family called an ambulance, which took the new mother to the hospital.

The narrator further alleged that the woman's husband accused his mother-in-law of poisoning his wife, saying, “So you actually came from Nigeria to the UK to kill my wife that just gave birth. What did she do to you? What did she do to you? I know you don't like  her. She's not your favorite daughter and all that. Why did you poison her food? What did you give  to her? ”

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According to the account, the husband insisted that the older woman eat the same food she had prepared. She reportedly did so but later complained of stomach pain and was also taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately, both the mother and the child, the one that came for Omugwo, just passed away in the hospital,” the narrator claimed.

She added that the family later searched the leftover food and allegedly found a centipede in the Aju Mbaise.

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The circumstances surrounding the alleged deaths have not been independently verified, and the video provides no medical evidence establishing what caused them.

The narrator urged people who prepare Aju Mbaise to inspect it carefully before cooking. “Before you cook the Aju Mbaise, if it's a must that you cook it, untie it,” she advised. 

Aju Mbaise is traditionally used by some women during postpartum recovery, but the alleged discovery in this case does not establish that the herb itself caused the reported deaths.

Proper inspection and hygienic food preparation remain important when handling dried herbs and other ingredients.

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