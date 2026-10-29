Don Jazzy partners academy to offer tech scholarships to Nigerians: Here’s how to apply

Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy has launched his 2027 Tech Scholarship programme with TS Academy, offering up to ₦447,000 in tuition support alongside laptops and internet data for Nigerians seeking digital skills.

Don Jazzy’s 2027 tech scholarship offers up to ₦447,000 in tuition support for Nigerians interested in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity and other digital skills.

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The scholarship programme includes plans to provide 50 laptops and internet data support to selected beneficiaries.

Interested Nigerians can apply for the Don Jazzy 2027 scholarship through TS Academy’s official website, with courses in AI, virtual assistance, software development and other tech skills.

The Mavin Records founder announced the 2027 Tech Scholarship in a video in which he encouraged young Nigerians to acquire digital skills and prepare for opportunities in the technology industry.

The programme offers successful applicants up to 100 per cent off their tuition fees, depending on the scholarship awarded, as well as a discount on the application fee.

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Available courses include artificial intelligence and automation, data analytics, cybersecurity, virtual assistance, software development, digital marketing, product design, data science, project management, content creation, graphic design, frontend development, backend development and DevOps engineering.

The Don Jazzy Tech Scholarship 2027 is now open! Apply here: https://t.co/7NMV9l5pxl Good luck, guys! ❤️🐘 https://t.co/8vBOC4zKGT — SUPREMOS 🤍🐘 (@DONJAZZY) October 26, 2026

According to the academy’s official website, most of the courses are beginner friendly, meaning applicants do not necessarily need previous experience in technology to qualify.

The programme also offers practical training, mentorship, an accredited certificate and internship and job placement support to help participants develop relevant skills.

Interested candidates can visit the official scholarship website, https://donjazzy.tsacademyonline.com to review the available courses and apply. Applicants can select only one course under the scholarship, although the academy says they may change their choice before the cohort begins on February 28, 2027.

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The scholarship is not entirely free of charges. Successful applicants must still pay an application fee, although they will receive a discount.

Don Jazzy urged young Nigerians to take learning and skill acquisition seriously, stressing the importance of education as the country moves towards a more digitally driven economy.