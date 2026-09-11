Your Nigerian photos, but make them 1980s.

Your Nigerian photos, but make them 1980s.

What would you have looked like in 1980? Try these ChatGPT prompts for a vintage Nigerian photo

Your Nigerian photos, but make them 1980s.

The viral 1980s AI photo trend is taking over social media, and Nigerians can give it a more local twist.

These 20 ChatGPT prompts recreate different Nigerian settings, from old Lagos streets and family compounds to weddings and school portraits.

All you need is a clear photo and the right prompt to create a convincing vintage-style image without losing your identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The viral 1980s AI photo trend is taking over social media, but instead of settling for generic retro high school portraits, Nigerians can take the trend somewhere much more personal.

Think old Lagos streets, modest family compounds, vibrant traditional weddings, Sunday church outfits, and those classic studio portraits that still sit inside your parents’ carefully kept photo albums.

Before you start, there are two important technical details you need to know about using ChatGPT for this trend:

You may need ChatGPT Plus to generate multiple images.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ChatGPT creates a likeness of your image; it will not perfectly "face-swap" your selfie. If you upload a photo, the AI will use it as inspiration to generate a new character with similar features.



To get the best result, upload your photo and explicitly describe your features in the prompt (e.g., "A dark-skinned Nigerian woman with high cheekbones and short natural hair").

The "Master Prompt" Formula

To avoid repeating the same instructions over and over, use this base formula for every generation.

Start your prompt with: "Generate a realistic, analogue-style photograph taken in Nigeria in the mid-1980s. The subject is [describe your physical features/age/gender based on the uploaded photo]. Please make the image look like a physical printed photo with subtle film grain, soft focus, natural lighting, and slightly faded vintage colours. No modern objects like smartphones or flat-screen TVs"

Then, simply add one of the 20 ChatGPT prompts below to place your retro avatar in a specific Nigerian setting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

20 ChatGPT prompts for vintage Nigerian photos

1. Old Lagos street

Old Lagos street ChatGPT prompt

"...Place the subject on a busy Lagos street in 1985, wearing authentic mid-80s Nigerian casual fashion. Include period-appropriate cars, retro shop signs, and 1980s architecture in the background."

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. The family album

"...Pose the subject in a modest Nigerian family compound in 1983. Dress them in typical 80s weekend wear, sitting on vintage wooden furniture."

3. The 1980s wedding guest

The 1980s wedding guest ChatGPT Prompt

"...Dress the subject as a guest at a Nigerian wedding in 1986. They should be wearing authentic traditional attire from the era, complete with a period-appropriate gele, jewelry, and accessories. Set it against a classic event backdrop."

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. The classic studio portrait

"...Set this up as a formal Nigerian studio portrait from 1982. The subject has an authentic 1980s Nigerian hairstyle, posed in front of a simple painted canvas studio backdrop with soft flash photography."

5. University campus life

University campus life ChatGPT Prompt

"...Reimagine the subject as a Nigerian university student in 1985. Give them realistic 1980s campus fashion, carrying a textbook, with retro university buildings in the background."

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Sunday church best

Sunday church best ChatGPT Prompt

"...Dress the subject in elegant, conservative Nigerian church fashion from 1984, including period-appropriate accessories and shoes. Place them outside a traditional church building after Sunday service."

7. The birthday party

"...Create a Nigerian birthday scene from 1987. The subject is sitting behind a simple buttercream birthday cake with basic, retro party decorations that would realistically have been available in Nigeria at the time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Childhood nostalgia

"...Reimagine the subject as a young child in 1981, wearing typical 1980s Nigerian children's clothing, playing in the sand of a family compound."

9. Lagos market scene

Lagos market scene ChatGPT Prompt

"...Place the subject navigating a bustling Lagos open-air market in 1985. Include period-appropriate market stalls, vintage packaging, and documentary-style analogue grit."

Advertisement

Advertisement

10. Formal traditional portrait

"...Dress the subject in elegant, formal traditional Nigerian attire appropriate for 1986. Focus on realistic vintage fabric textures (like lace or aso-oke) and use a classic studio setting."

11. The veranda gathering

"...Set the scene on the veranda of a middle-class Nigerian home in 1980. Include vintage architectural details like breeze blocks and retro iron burglary proofing."

Advertisement

Advertisement

12. University graduation

"...Transform the subject into a Nigerian university graduate in 1988, wearing a slightly oversized graduation gown and cap, posing proudly on a campus lawn."

13. Old Lagos night-out

"...Dress the subject in flashy, fashionable Nigerian nightlife clothing from 1987. Place them outside a realistic Lagos entertainment venue or club, using harsh flash photography typical of night shots from that era."

14. The 80s civil servant

Advertisement

Advertisement

"...Recreate a professional Nigerian office portrait from 1985. Dress the subject in a vintage oversized suit or modest office wear, surrounded by typewriters, thick paper files, and retro office decor."

15. Secondary school days

"...Reimagine the subject in an authentic 1980s Nigerian secondary school uniform. Give them a strict, era-appropriate haircut or braided style, standing in front of a retro classroom block."

16. Bar Beach Holiday

Bar Beach Holiday ChatGPT Prompt

"...Place the subject at a busy Nigerian beach (like Bar Beach) in 1986. They should be wearing realistic 1980s casual holiday clothing, captured under bright, washed-out natural sunlight."

17. Old-school couple portrait

"...Add a partner to the image to create a romantic Nigerian couple's studio portrait from 1985. Both should have realistic 1980s hairstyles and matching traditional outfits, using the slightly faded appearance of an old anniversary photo."

18. Nigerian naming ceremony

"...Set the scene at a crowded Nigerian naming ceremony in 1984. Dress the subject in festive traditional clothing, surrounded by family members and traditional items like a plastic basin of drinks and kola nut."

19. Old Lagos family car

"...Pose the subject leaning proudly against a vintage 1980s Peugeot 504 or Volkswagen Beetle parked on a Lagos street in 1985, wearing fashionable weekend wear."

20. The greatest time capsule

"...Create the ultimate mid-80s Nigerian portrait. Use heavy film grain, a light sepia or faded color wash, and minor physical imperfections like a slightly folded corner or dust marks to make it look like a physical photograph pulled straight out of an old dusty album."

How to perfect your generated images

The difference between a convincing 1980s photograph and a modern image with a brown filter is in the details.