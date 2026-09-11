Nigeria’s lawmakers have drawn a line over the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa.

Nigeria’s lawmakers have drawn a line over the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa.

After years of attacks on Nigerians, Nigeria’s lawmakers are boycotting South Africa — but what will actually change?

Nigeria’s lawmakers have drawn a line over the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa, but what exactly does the boycott mean, and will it change anything?

Nigeria’s National Assembly has suspended official visits to South Africa over attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals.

The boycott covers legislative meetings, conferences and other activities organised or hosted by South African authorities.

Nigeria has also evacuated more than 1,490 citizens from South Africa amid growing concerns over anti-foreigner violence.

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For Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa, concerns about xenophobic violence have continued to resurface.

Nigeria has protested the attacks, raised the issue with South African authorities, brought some affected citizens home and has now added a parliamentary boycott to the country's response.

Nigeria's lawmakers have suspended official visits to South Africa and will no longer participate in legislative activities organised or hosted by South African authorities until further notice.

The decision was announced on Friday, September 11, after consultations between the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives.

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According to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, lawmakers were particularly concerned by reports of Nigerians being killed, injured and displaced, as well as cases in which people were forced to abandon businesses, investments, homes and other property.

The suspension covers official visits by lawmakers, committees, officials and staff. It also applies to parliamentary meetings, conferences, seminars, workshops, legislative exchanges and other programmes organised or hosted by South African legislative authorities, including virtual participation.

Why are Nigerian lawmakers boycotting South Africa?

Scene of xenophobic attack

The latest decision follows months of tension over anti-foreigner protests and violence in South Africa.

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In June, two Nigerians were killed amid the unrest. Nigeria's Foreign Ministry later raised the issue with South African officials, including during a July meeting between Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, and South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola.

Between June and July, Nigeria evacuated 1,490 citizens from South Africa in a series of flights coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies.

Another 83 Nigerians were expected to return in August, after the government said the earlier repatriation programme had brought nearly 1,490 people home amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment.

Other African nationals have also been targeted during protests linked to illegal immigration, with businesses and shops belonging to foreign nationals attacked in some areas.

In July, Vice President Kashim Shettima told an ECOWAS meeting that Nigeria wanted other African countries to condemn the attacks and support a united response to xenophobia. He said more than 1,490 Nigerians had already been evacuated.

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What exactly are lawmakers boycotting?

The suspension concerns official parliamentary engagement between the two countries

Nigerian lawmakers are not being barred from travelling to South Africa as private citizens, and the National Assembly has not announced a ban on ordinary Nigerians visiting or doing business there.

The suspension concerns official parliamentary engagement between the two countries. The Nigerian parliamentary delegation will not officially travel to South Africa for legislative activities, while lawmakers and National Assembly officials will also stay away from South African-hosted parliamentary programmes, including online events.

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The National Assembly has not given a date for the suspension to end. However, Nigeria and South Africa continue to maintain diplomatic relations.

The Federal Government has also said it will continue engaging South African authorities through diplomatic channels over the safety of Nigerians. That position has been matched, at least publicly, by South Africa's government.

In August, Vice President Shettima said Nigeria remained committed to resolving its concerns with South Africa through dialogue and peaceful engagement, while maintaining that Nigeria would speak out whenever the safety and dignity of its citizens were threatened.

South Africa has similarly said it remains committed to dialogue with other African countries and has rejected xenophobia, racism and discrimination.

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What could the boycott change?

The National Assembly does not control South African police, courts or immigration authorities, so the boycott itself cannot prevent attacks or guarantee the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa.

The boycott's significance is that Nigeria's parliament is linking future legislative cooperation with the treatment of Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.