I’m still building at 62’ – Mo Abudu urges fans not to let age limit their dreams

Media mogul, Mo Abudu has encouraged people, especially women, not to let their age limit them from fulfilling their dreams.

Mo Abudu says she started her media career at 40 and made her first film at 50

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She reveals that she launched Ebony Life Place in Lagos at 55 and is taking it to London at 62

She urges people not to see age as a limitation, saying it is never too late to pursue their dreams.

Abudu, who turned 62 on Friday, shared the message while reflecting on the different stages of her career and the major milestones she achieved at various ages.

The media entrepreneur said she started her journey into media at 40, made her first film at 50 and launched Ebony Life Place in Lagos at 55.

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“Today is my birthday and I turned 62. I made my first film when I turned 50. Never ever let your dream stop you. At 55, I started Ebony Life Place in Lagos.

“Please never be put off by your age. Never let your age stop you from doing what you want to do. I started my journey into media at 40 when I started Moments with Mo. I made my first film when I turned 50, a story about four incredible women, and from there the story continued with projects like The Wedding Party, Chief Daddy, Oloture, Blood Sisters and so many more, and now here we are with The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives.”

Abudu also reflected on her decision to keep pursuing new ventures, noting that she is taking Ebony Life Place to London at 62.

“At 55, I started Ebony Life Place in Lagos, and now at 62, I’m taking it to London, so when I say never let your age stop you, I really mean it. At 40, I was starting something completely new; at 50, I was making my own film. At 55, I was building a new destination in Lagos, and at 62, I’m still building, still creating, and starting new things.”

The media mogul further urged people not to see their age as a barrier, encouraging them to pursue new ideas regardless of where they are in life.

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“Your age is not your limitation, so wherever you are in your life, please do not tell yourself that it is too late.

“If there is something you want to do, go for it. If there is something you want to build, start, because sometimes the best chapters of your life are the ones you haven’t written yet.”