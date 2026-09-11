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Federal Unity Colleges to resume Monday as FG assures parents of students’ safety

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 14:48 - 11 September 2026
Federal Unity Colleges prepare to welcome students back for the new academic session on Monday
Federal Government confirms September 14, 2026 resumption date for Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, assuring parents that security measures are in place.
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  • Federal Unity Colleges nationwide will resume academic activities on Monday, September 14, 2026.

  • Education Minister Tunji Alausa assured parents that students’ safety remains a priority.

  • Security agencies have been notified and are expected to provide increased monitoring around schools.

  • Parents and guardians have been urged to rely on official updates and prepare their children for resumption.

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Parents and students of Federal Unity Colleges can now breathe a little easier as the Federal Government has confirmed that schools will reopen for the new academic session on Monday, September 14, 2026.

The Federal Ministry of Education said all Federal Unity Colleges across the country are set to resume academic activities as planned, adding that measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe return to school.

The announcement comes amid concerns from parents and guardians about the safety of students as schools prepare to reopen.

READ ALSO: FG to start restricting internet access for children under the age of 16 to protect minors online

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In a statement shared on the ministry’s X handle on Friday, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Folashade Boriowo, said Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa had assured Nigerians that the welfare of students and staff remained a top priority.

“The safety and wellbeing of students and staff remain central to the Federal Government’s commitment to providing a secure and conducive environment for teaching and learning,” Alausa said.

According to the minister, security agencies have been informed about the resumption plans and are already working to maintain increased security around Federal Unity Colleges and their surrounding areas.

He added that the collaboration between schools, security agencies and relevant authorities is aimed at protecting students, teachers and other members of the school community.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa reassured Nigerians that measures were put in place to protect students and staff.
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The minister also urged parents and guardians not to panic but to rely on official updates and continue preparations for their children’s return to school on Monday.

“Parents and guardians should remain calm, rely on official information and proceed with their preparations to ensure that their children and wards return to their respective Federal Unity Colleges on Monday as scheduled,” the ministry said.

READ ALSO: FG announces free daily data for Nigerian students starting October 1, see conditions attached

School administrators have also been directed to work closely with security agencies to ensure an orderly resumption and a safe learning environment for students.

The Federal Ministry of Education said it would continue monitoring the situation and take necessary steps to guarantee that academic activities continue without disruption across the colleges.

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Federal Unity Colleges, also known as unity schools, are government-owned secondary schools established to promote national integration by bringing together students from different parts of Nigeria.

The ministry said the latest move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places education and human capital development among key areas for national growth.

With the confirmation, students, parents and school authorities are expected to complete final preparations ahead of Monday’s reopening.

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