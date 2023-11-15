Would you buy Nike shoes that are over ₦140,000? We found 3 that are worth it

If you're all about staying fit and stylish, I've scoped out three Nike running shoes that'll have others green with envy or full of compliments when you wear it.

Workout shoes need to be very durable, especially if you take long walks or work out vigorously. Fake shoes won't cut it, they'll crumble under the pressure.

So, I went to Nike's store at Ikeja City Mall, and let me tell you, I found some seriously stunning running shoes. And guess what? These babies are so beautiful; you can rock them for your casual outings too.

Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature 'Oatmeal.'

This sneaker has a whole vibe, from the stunning colour to the way the Nike logo is stitched on it. Get it straight from the trusted Nike website or make a mall run to Ikeja City Mall. It's yours for ₦143,000, and trust me, it's worth every penny for the envy it'll stir up.

Nike React Infinity 3

The midnight blue colour is giving me all the feels. Not only is it a feast for the eyes, but it will protect your ankles when you go for long walks, and it's as light as a feather. Get it from Nike's website or visit Ikeja City Mall or Circle Mall Lekki. Yeah, it's an investment at ₦209,000, but trust me, it's a long-term relationship with this one.

Nike Zoom X Invincible Run

