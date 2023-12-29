Want Temi Otedola's pimple-free skin? Where to get her budget-friendly skincare products

Tems shared a TikTok video that outlines her morning routine, which includes the following products:

1. Cerave Cleanser

We found where you can get the original jumbo-sized cleanser here. If you are on a budget, you can get this instead. Check it out here or here.

Temi shared detailed steps on how she applies her cleanser.

"Wet my face and use her fingertips and everything you put on your face should be like a massage. It should just feel like self-care, similar to brushing your teeth. You are not doing this for 10 seconds;, I’m going to do this for at least a minute" Wash it out.

"Sometimes we focus too much on putting product on your face and not cleansing your face; it’s not just one splash. All the cleanser should be coming off your face.” Temi says.

2. Skincare tissues

“I feel like towels absorb laundry detergent and conditioner.” Temi didn’t show her skincare tissues because she didn’t travel to Ghana with them, but we found some good ones. Check out great ones at a cheap price here. Kleenex tissues are more expensive. Check them out here.

3. Rehydrate with dermal spray

Tems is big on rehydrating her face. “I have just taken off the cleanser with water and I'll add this dermal spray to rehydate.” Tems used this affordable Avene thermal spray. See how much it costs here.

4. Vitamin C serum

Temi says this is the most expensive product she has, but it’s really not that expensive. Check out the skinceuticals for vitamin C here.

"The more moisture your skin has, the more it builds your skin barrier. I like to let this sit for at least five minutes."

5. Bioderma-sensitive defence

This is great for protecting your skin from external barriers. Get this here.

"It makes my skin feel healthier, though I have oily skin, and it’s for dry-skinned girls."

6. Eucerin pigment control

"If I do all these and I don’t wear sunscreen, all is a waste, and on the days I can’t do anything, I apply sunscreen." Temi says. Check out her sunscreen here.

She applies it generously up to her neck. Tems says she applies sunscreen every three to four hours every day.

7. Lipbalm

