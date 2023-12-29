ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks  >  celebrity-picks

Want Temi Otedola's pimple-free skin? Where to get her budget-friendly skincare products

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s how to have glass, acne-free skin like Temi Otedola.

Temi Otedola's skincare routine, secrets and products
Temi Otedola's skincare routine, secrets and products

Recommended articles

Tems shared a TikTok video that outlines her morning routine, which includes the following products:

Cerave foaming cleanser [Jumia]
Cerave foaming cleanser [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

We found where you can get the original jumbo-sized cleanser here. If you are on a budget, you can get this instead. Check it out here or here.

Temi shared detailed steps on how she applies her cleanser.

  1. "Wet my face and use her fingertips and everything you put on your face should be like a massage. It should just feel like self-care, similar to brushing your teeth. You are not doing this for 10 seconds;, I’m going to do this for at least a minute"
  2. Wash it out.

"Sometimes we focus too much on putting product on your face and not cleansing your face; it’s not just one splash. All the cleanser should be coming off your face.” Temi says.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kleenex skincare tissues [kleenex]
Kleenex skincare tissues [kleenex] Pulse Nigeria

“I feel like towels absorb laundry detergent and conditioner.” Temi didn’t show her skincare tissues because she didn’t travel to Ghana with them, but we found some good ones. Check out great ones at a cheap price here. Kleenex tissues are more expensive. Check them out here.

Avene dermal spray [fotopharmacy]
Avene dermal spray [fotopharmacy] Pulse Nigeria

Tems is big on rehydrating her face. “I have just taken off the cleanser with water and I'll add this dermal spray to rehydate.” Tems used this affordable Avene thermal spray. See how much it costs here.

ADVERTISEMENT
SkinCeuticals Vitamin C [skinceuticals]
SkinCeuticals Vitamin C [skinceuticals] Pulse Nigeria

Temi says this is the most expensive product she has, but it’s really not that expensive. Check out the skinceuticals for vitamin C here.

"The more moisture your skin has, the more it builds your skin barrier. I like to let this sit for at least five minutes."

ADVERTISEMENT
bioderma [caretobeauty]
bioderma [caretobeauty] Pulse Nigeria

This is great for protecting your skin from external barriers. Get this here.

"It makes my skin feel healthier, though I have oily skin, and it’s for dry-skinned girls."

Eucerin sunscreen [eucerin]
Eucerin sunscreen [eucerin] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

"If I do all these and I don’t wear sunscreen, all is a waste, and on the days I can’t do anything, I apply sunscreen." Temi says. Check out her sunscreen here.

She applies it generously up to her neck. Tems says she applies sunscreen every three to four hours every day.

Lanolips [ubuy]
Lanolips [ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

Temi keeps her lips plump and shiny with Lanolips lip balms, but it’s one of the least affordable items she uses. Check it out here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Want Temi Otedola's pimple-free skin? Where to get her budget-friendly skincare products

Want Temi Otedola's pimple-free skin? Where to get her budget-friendly skincare products

Best in drinking: Top 5 beers Nigerians can't get enough of

Best in drinking: Top 5 beers Nigerians can't get enough of

Weekend Vibes: 21 events to end the year with a bang

Weekend Vibes: 21 events to end the year with a bang

5 food combinations to keep hunger away in January

5 food combinations to keep hunger away in January

Black spots on your face? How to have a lighter, even-toned complexion

Black spots on your face? How to have a lighter, even-toned complexion

Skip the Danfo Drama: Top 4 Ride-Hailing apps that won't empty your bank account

Skip the Danfo Drama: Top 4 Ride-Hailing apps that won't empty your bank account

Chef Amaka's guide to affordable places to get foodstuff in Lagos

Chef Amaka's guide to affordable places to get foodstuff in Lagos

Men need skincare too! 5 products every man needs for glowing skin - Aproko Doctor

Men need skincare too! 5 products every man needs for glowing skin - Aproko Doctor

Weekend Vibes: 45 events to make Christmas weekend lit

Weekend Vibes: 45 events to make Christmas weekend lit

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Temi Otedola's skincare routine, secrets and products

Want Temi Otedola's pimple-free skin? Where to get her budget-friendly skincare products