Chef Amaka's guide to affordable places to get foodstuff in Lagos

Renowned chef Chef Amaka has shared with us some of the best places to shop for affordable food stuff.

My food angels

For those who don’t like going to the market, my food angels will deliver food to your house at a cheap rate. You can also do a monthly subscription for food delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check them out here.

Shoprite

This supermarket chain has an extensive grocery aisle where you can shop for affordable food.

My meat madam

If you love meat but don’t know where to get it, you can always buy cheap cow, goat, and ram meat from my meat madam. They are hygienic and NAFDAC-approved; check them out here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snfmeatshop

Every single protein you need to eat your food can be gotten here. From sea food to poultry to cow meat and assorted meat, it is very affordable.

Check them out here.

K. and P. Mart