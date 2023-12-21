ADVERTISEMENT
Chef Amaka's guide to affordable places to get foodstuff in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

Where can you get affordable raw food in Lagos?

Affordable places to get food stuff in Lagos
Renowned chef Chef Amaka has shared with us some of the best places to shop for affordable food stuff.

For those who don’t like going to the market, my food angels will deliver food to your house at a cheap rate. You can also do a monthly subscription for food delivery.

Check them out here.

This supermarket chain has an extensive grocery aisle where you can shop for affordable food.

If you love meat but don’t know where to get it, you can always buy cheap cow, goat, and ram meat from my meat madam. They are hygienic and NAFDAC-approved; check them out here.

Every single protein you need to eat your food can be gotten here. From sea food to poultry to cow meat and assorted meat, it is very affordable.

Check them out here.

This mall in Surulere is well stocked with all you need for a sweet meal. Check them out here.

Temi Iwalaiye

