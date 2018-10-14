Pulse.ng logo
South-East leaders react to Obi's selection as Atiku's running mate

Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate, announced Obi as his running mate on Friday, October 12, 2018.

  • Published:
South-East leaders react to Peter Obi's selection as Atiku's running mate play

South-East leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a meeting on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

(Twitter/@osita_chidoka)

Leaders from the South-East zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met on Saturday, October 13, 2018, to discuss the selection of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

South-East leaders kick

Peter Obi’s nomination however did not go down well with some leaders of the South-East who felt that they were sidelined.

According to The Cable, the Ebonyi state Gov, David Umahi said the move goes against the agreement the zone had with Atiku.

The Governor said he has nothing against former Governor Obi but insisted that the PDP should do the right thing.

South-East leader’s resolution

After the meeting on Saturday, Governor David Umahi said “We want to use this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar for his very well deserved victory over our very transparent and fair primaries we just finished in PortHarcourt, Rivers state.

“It is our prayers that God will sustain him and lead him and take him to that destination upon which PDP gave him our ticket.

“We have met because of what we saw in the social media over the issue of Vice-Presidential candidate.

“In as much as we will never be against anybody chosen from South-East to be the presidential running mate to our PDP candidate, but we are shocked and surprised that social media could start carrying such insinuations that the leaders of South-East are not aware that our candidate has chosen a running mate.

“And if anything, is the truth in the social media assertion, the leaders of South-East  were never consulted, neither are we aware.

“However, His Excellency, Atiku  Abubakar has sent a message to the leaders of South-East, that he is out of the country today, on a short visit, and as soon as he comes back, he himself will be coming down to the South-East to meet with the South-East leaders.

“For a very deep discussion and cordial relationship. That was the resolution in our meeting.”

 

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the choice of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate will take PDP nowhere.

