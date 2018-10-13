Pulse.ng logo
Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie mocks Peter Obi

Peter Obi couldn't help PDP in Anambra - Buhari's aide mocks

Peter Obi was selected by PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as his running mate for the 2019 election.

  • Published:
Peter Obi couldn't help PDP in Anambra - Buhari's aide mocks play

Ex Anambra Governor Peter Obi

(Pulse)

Lauretta Onochie, the new media aide of President Buhari has mocked former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi.

Onochie, in a post published on Twitter, said Obi couldn’t help the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state.

The former Governor was selected by PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as his running mate for the 2019 election on Friday, October 12, 2018.

What is wrong with PDP?

In her reaction, Onochie said “What is wrong with PDP? Nigerians don use prayers scatter dem 1. PDP chose Prince of corruption as their flag bearer 2. PDP has now chosen Gov. Peter Obi, a man who took PDP to the 3rd position behind APGA and APC in Anambra. Chai, everyone knows Gov. Obiano is Gov Obi's husband.”

ALSO READ: Picking Peter Obi as running mate is Atiku's best decision so far

 

Social media is full of reactions on Peter Obi’s choice as Atiku’s running mate. Read some of them.

