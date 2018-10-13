Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie mocks Peter Obi

news

Lauretta Onochie, the new media aide of President Buhari has mocked former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi.

Onochie, in a post published on Twitter, said Obi couldn’t help the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state.

The former Governor was selected by PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as his running mate for the 2019 election on Friday, October 12, 2018.

What is wrong with PDP?

In her reaction, Onochie said “What is wrong with PDP? Nigerians don use prayers scatter dem 1. PDP chose Prince of corruption as their flag bearer 2. PDP has now chosen Gov. Peter Obi, a man who took PDP to the 3rd position behind APGA and APC in Anambra. Chai, everyone knows Gov. Obiano is Gov Obi's husband.”

