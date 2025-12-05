Advertisement
Segilola Resources Sweeps Multiple National Honours, Strengthens Community Impact and Mining Sector Leadership

Pulse Mix 17:10 - 05 December 2025
Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) ended November on an impressive note, earning industry-wide recognition for both its community impact and sectoral contributions. The company was honoured with the Community Development Champion of the Year award at CSR Reporters’ Social Impact and Sustainability Awards (SISA), held on the 28th of November in Lagos at the MUSON Centre.

At SISA, SROL’s recognition as Community Development Champion of the Year further strengthened its reputation as a leader in transformational CSR, prioritising education, skill development, local enterprise growth, health, infrastructure and environmental stewardship.  The award ceremony honoured organisations whose initiatives have made meaningful social, economic, and environmental impact, under the theme “People, Planet, Purpose: The CSR Imperative”. 

Speaking about this monumental win, Austin Menegbo, Country Manager at SROL, said: “This award reaffirms our belief that our relationship with our host communities should be symbiotic and that our initiatives should be intentional, relevant and impactful. We are honoured by this recognition and remain committed to creating lasting value for our host communities and Nigeria at large.”

In addition to the SISA honour, SROL received a landmark national recognition: the Award of Excellence: Upholding the Principle of Decent Work from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Nigeria. This historic award, the first ever presented to any organisation in Nigeria, celebrates SROL’s commitment to people-first work practices. It follows closely after the company’s HR OSCARS Sectoral Award from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Nigeria, which recognised excellence in employee welfare, development, and adherence to global HR standards. The Ministry’s award was received on behalf of the organisation by Oluwaseun Fagesi (HRM) and Olusola Olusomidomo (DGM), who reiterated SROL’s dedication to fostering a workplace anchored in dignity, safety, inclusion, and growth.

Adding to its milestone achievements, SROL was also honoured with the “Distinguished Corporate Award” by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ilesa Branch. Presented on 27 November at the 4th Distinguished Lecture and Inauguration of the 2025 Branch Executives, the award recognised the company’s contributions to engineering excellence and its support for advancing industry standards. This recognition aligns with the event’s theme, “Engineering and Operations in the Mining Industry,” and underscores SROL’s commitment to innovation, technical development, and strategic partnerships that strengthen Nigeria’s engineering ecosystem.

The event’s keynote lecture was delivered by SROL Operations Manager and Deputy General Manager, Engr. Olusola Olusomidomo, who presented a comprehensive framework for managing engineering and operations in mining projects. Overall, the program served as a strong celebration of excellence.

Through these recognitions, SROL continues to drive purpose, partnership, and progress, ensuring that the impact of mining extends far beyond the mine site to the people and communities who enable and share in its success.

Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 list celebrating 50 young rising leaders changing the world
Business
02.07.2021
Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 list celebrating 50 young rising leaders changing the world
