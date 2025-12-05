ICYMI: Inside Polo Avenue’s Glamorous Soirée in Honour of Anna-Karin Karlsson in Lagos

#FeaturedPost

If you missed it, Lagos witnessed one of its most stylish evenings this weekend as Polo Avenue hosted a glamorous, colourful, and elegantly curated soirée in honour of Swedish luxury eyewear designer, Anna-Karin Karlsson.

Held at the exquisite Delborough Hotel in the heart of Victoria Island, the evening unfolded like a scene from a modern luxury fairytale; elegant, vibrant, and steeped in the magic of global fashion meeting African sophistication.

Guests arrived in their finest looks, setting the tone for what would become an evening of fashion, style, culture, and spirited conversations. With warm lighting, refined décor, and the signature opulence The Delborough is known for, the ambience perfectly matched the extraordinary craftsmanship that defines Anna-Karin Karlsson’s eyewear.

Guiding the evening’s rhythm was the celebrity broadcaster, Vimbai Mutinhiri-Ekpenyong, whose poise, finesse, and effortless charm elevated the experience. Her presence added a warm, polished glow, ensuring every guest felt welcomed, engaged, and part of a narrative larger than the night itself.

Anna-Karin Karlsson arrived with the radiance of a woman deeply inspired by Lagos. Throughout the soirée, she mingled with guests, sharing heartfelt reflections on her creative journey and her transformative cultural immersion in Nigeria, from her encounters with leading Nigerian designers, to her insightful exchange session with students of UNILAG’s Faculty of Creative Arts, to her intimate moments with clients at the Polo Avenue’s special Meet and Greet. Her visit has been nothing short of a celebration of creativity and the beauty of cross-cultural connection.

The evening’s highlight came as Ms. Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Limited, delivered moving remarks on the brand’s commitment to offering Nigerians world-class luxury experiences. Her words resonated across the room, setting the tone for a night defined by shared appreciation, for craftsmanship, artistry, and the global story the AKK brand embodies.

What followed was a symphony of laughter, clinking glasses, shimmering AKK eyewear moments, and heartfelt conversations that lingered long after the night ended. It was not just a soirée, it was an emotion-filled encounter between fashion, culture, and community.

If you weren’t among the lucky few who experienced this magical night, don’t worry, we’ve captured every moment for you. Swipe through the photos, relive the sparkle, and soak in the beauty of an evening where Lagos and Swedish luxury became one.

About Polo Avenue

Polo Avenue, a subsidiary of Polo Limited, is Nigeria’s leading luxury fashion and lifestyle destination, curating the world’s finest fashion brands with exclusive partnerships with over 50 internationally renowned designers, including Gucci, Santoni, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Nancy Gonzalez, Marco de Vincenzo, Lidford, René Caovilla, just to mention a few. Polo Avenue is committed to delivering an exceptional luxury experience, both in-store and online, and guarantees prompt customer support 24/7.