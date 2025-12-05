You Won’t Believe Nigeria’s Most Googled Song of 2025

2025’s most Googled Nigerian song comes from a surprising artist no one saw coming.

As the curtain begins to fall on 2025, the digital footprints of music lovers have painted a clear picture of the year’s sonic landscape. This year, Afrobeats continued its relentless global expansion, and it is evident in the list of the Top 10 Most Googled Nigerian Songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The insight reveals a fascinating mix of spiritual solace, viral street anthems, and heavyweight collaborations.

From the surprising gospel track claiming the top spot to the inevitable dominance of Afropop, this year’s search trends reveal a nation seeking both divine intervention and unabashed enjoyment.

Here is the definitive breakdown of the most searched songs on Google in 2025.

1. Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) – Tkeyz Ft. Stevehills

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a stunning upset that speaks volumes about the national mood, the most searched song of 2025 is not a club banger but a soul-stirring gospel anthem. 'Oluwatosin,' translating to ‘God is worthy to be praised’, became the sanctuary for millions this year. Tkeyz and Stevehills delivered a track that transcends mere melody; it is a declaration of faith.Its position at number one underscores a year where listeners sought comfort and reassurance above all else.

2. Joy Is Coming – Fido

If Oluwatosin was the prayer, ‘Joy Is Coming’ was the prophecy. Fido’s breakout hit, which began as a TikTok snippet in late 2024, exploded into a full-blown movement in 2025. The track’s infectious optimism and raw, relatable lyrics turned Fido from an underground hopeful into a household name. ‘Joy Is Coming’ was also crowned the Number One song of 2025 by Turntable Charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. With You – Davido Ft. Omah Lay

When the Afrobeats King links up with the master of Afro-depression, the result is bound to be seismic. ‘With You’, the Grammy-nominated track from Davido’s album 5ive, offers a smooth, mid-tempo groove that dominated radio waves from April through August. Produced by the hitmaker Tempoe, the track showcases a seamless blend of Davido’s energy and Omah Lay’s sultry vocals. It debuted at number four on the UK Afrobeats chart, proving that Davido’s grip on the international market remains as firm as ever.

4. Laho – Shallipopi

Advertisement

Advertisement

The self-proclaimed 'Pluto Presido' released one the hottest bangers of 2025. ‘Laho’ is classic Shallipopi, unapologetically indigenous, hypnotic, and drenched in the street lexicon of Benin City. The song’s thumping bassline and the catchy "Minister of Enjoyment" hook made it an inescapable anthem at parties across the country.

5. My Darling – Chella

Chella’s 'My Darling' served as the year’s premier love ballad. Moving away from the high-octane tempo of the clubs, the song offered a moment of tenderness from one of Afro-fusion’s most exciting talent. Its heavy rotation at weddings and on romantic playlists drove massive search volumes, as fans scrambled to learn the lyrics to serenade their partners. It is a testament to the fact that amidst the 'lamba', romance is still very much alive in Nigerian music.

6. Fun – Rema

Never one to stay quiet for long, Rema’s September release, Fun, reminded everyone why he is the Prince of Afrobeats. A high-energy track that blends rapid-fire percussion with Rema’s signature gibberish-infused melodies, Fun is exactly what it says on the tin. It is a track designed for the dancefloor, further cementing Mavin Records' dominance.

7. Arike – Kunmie

One of the year’s most delightful discoveries was Kunmie’s 'Arike'. Rising from the Before We Became Strangers EP, this soulful track captured hearts with its storytelling and vocal purity. It represents the softer, more acoustic side of the industry that often gets overshadowed but clearly resonates deeply with the listening public.

8. Pity This Boy – ODUMODUBLVCK ft Victony

A collaboration that fans didn't know they needed until it dropped. 'Pity This Boy' sees the aggressive, drill-infused flow of ODUMODUBLVCK collide with Victony’s ethereal melodies. Released in February, the track explores themes of struggle and resilience, with a video that was widely praised for its cinematic quality. It is a gritty reminder of the hustle, packaged in a sound that is globally appealing yet distinctly Nigerian.

9. Laho – Shallipopi (The Remix)