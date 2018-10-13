2019: Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate will take PDP no where -APC UK

news

This, he said was especially so because Obi failed as a governor and could not deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.

Atiku who was a former Vice President announced Obi as his running mate for the presidential election slated for February 2019 in a statement issued by his campaign office.

Mr Gbenga Daniel, also a former Governor of Ogun and the Director-General Atiku Champaign Organisation, said in the statement that Obi was the ultimate choice of the PDP and its stakeholders for the election.

Born on July, 19 1961, Obi attended Christ the King College, Onitsha and later went to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.

He is also a graduate of several international and national institutions such as the Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, Columbia Business School, Institute of Management, Switzerland, Kellogg Graduate School, Oxford University and Cambridge University.

In public service, Obi was Member, Presidential Economic Management Team, Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum.

He was the Chairman, Board of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), former Chairman, Fidelity Bank PLC, former Chairman, Guardian Express Mortgage Bank,and former Chairman, Future Views Securities.

He was also former Chairman, Paymaster Nigeria, former Chairman, Next International Nigeria, former Director, Guardian Express Bank PLC, former Director, Chams Nigeria PLC, former Director, Emerging Capital and former Director, Card Centre PLC.

The former Anambra Governor was a member of the British Institute of Directors (IOD), Nigerian Chartered Institute of Bankers and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).