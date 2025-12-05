Chelsea vs Arsenal: Guinness Ignites Abuja with Stadium-Like Football Festival at Match Day Epic

#FeaturedPost

Under the glow of Abuja’s night sky, the roar of hundreds of fans rose like a chorus, blending chants, laughter, and the clash of Chelsea blue against Arsenal red.

At Papiee’s Meatro in Jahi, football became poetry, every cheer a stanza, every gasp a rhythm, as Guinness transformed the city into a cauldron of euphoria, pouring out an electric, stadium-like experience that captivated thousands during its Guinness Match Day Epic Football Viewing on Sunday, 30 November.

The highly charged event, staged around the Chelsea vs Arsenal showdown, drew football lovers from across the capital, reaffirming Guinness’ deep-rooted commitment to elevating matchday culture in Nigeria.

Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, Mr Olayinka Bakare said football remains a “passion point” for Guinness and one of its most decisive moments of consumer engagement.

“Football is one of the biggest consumption occasions for Guinness. As the Premier League’s Official Beer, we leverage the football platform to reach more of our consumers and who already enjoy watching football with beautiful Guinness,” Bakare said.

He described Abuja as a natural choice for an event of this magnitude, noting its strong football culture and the city’s increasing appetite for premium viewing experiences.

“We know the passion consumers have for football and Guinness. Bringing those two passion points together here was only natural,” he explained.

Bakare added that fan engagement has been taken further with the newly enhanced Guinness Fantasy Premier League, accessible via guinnessmatchday.com, and reaffirmed the brand’s intention to support local football leagues.

“We sponsor Ikorodu FC and will be partnering with iconic clubs across the geopolitical zones.

“Football remains the heartbeat of our consumers, and Guinness wants to walk with them through that passion,” he said.

Northern Division General Manager, Angkor, described the turnout as “spectacular,” applauding the energy that Abuja fans brought.

“The vibrant energy Abuja people have for football is unmatched. We wanted to give them a stadium-like experience – giant screens, music, fans, and a lot of Guinness. Not everyone can get to the Premier League, so we brought the experience to them,” he said.

He confirmed that Abuja should expect more editions, given the overwhelming excitement at the event.

Fans from both sides of the London derby also expressed joy at the atmosphere. Arsenal supporter, Gbenga Olorunpomi, commended the brand for creating the perfect fusion of sport and enjoyment.

“They found the nexus between football and fun. The ambience is amazing,” he said, urging Guinness to channel similar energy into Nigeria’s local leagues.

Chelsea fan, Maryanne James, described the evening as “amazing” and called for future editions, while another attendee, Chukwu Chinonso, was impressed by the turnout and Guinness Match Day’s outreach, confessing that the crowd made him “believe in the power of email marketing.”

Brand Manager Odinakachi Njoku explained that the Guinness Match Day Epic is part of an expansive vision to bring elevated viewing experiences to fans nationwide.

“Guinness Matchday brings the stadium experience with a Nigerian effect. We also have Matchday Minis for smaller bars, making sure fans anywhere can enjoy an ice-cold Guinness with great football,” she noted.

Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Ms. Chioma Momah, said the event reinforces Guinness’ long-standing relationship with Nigerians.

“Guinness cuts across demographics and tribes. We’ve been here 75 years. We want Nigerians to enjoy our drinks responsibly while sharing unforgettable moments together,” she said.

As the evening drew to a close and the derby wound down, one truth echoed through the cheers and clinking bottles: in Abuja, under the Guinness Match Day banner, football wasn’t just watched, it was felt, lived, and celebrated.