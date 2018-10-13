Pulse.ng logo
Gov Umahi angry over nomination of Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate

Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari

Gov Umahi said South-East leaders should have been consulted before picking anybody from the region.

  • Published:
Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari play

Dr. Peter Obi

(News Chronicle)

The Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi is not happy that Peter Obi was picked as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate without due consultation.

The Ebonyi Governor also hinted that the nomination of Obi as Atiku’s running mate might be rejected by South-East leaders.

He said the move goes against an agreement made earlier that the PDP presidential candidate’s running mate will be chosen unanimously, if someone from the South-East is considered.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra state, was selected as Atiku’s running mate on Friday, October 13, 2018.

According to The Cable, Umahi said South-East leaders should have been consulted before picking anybody from the region.

The Ebonyi state Governor also said that a decision on the matter will be made known after a meeting of Igbo leaders.

Umahi, who said he has nothing against former Governor Obi, insists that the PDP has to do things right.

South East Govs, Ohanaeze meet

Also, Daily Post reports that a meeting between South-East Governors and members of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo have scheduled to meet on Peter Obi’s nomination.

A source said that some Governors and leaders in the region might endorse President Buhari because they feel Atiku disregarded them.

ALSO READ: Picking Peter Obi as VP is Atiku's best decision

The source also accused the PDP presidential candidate of breaking his promise to the South-East PDP leaders.

Meanwhile, The Cable reports that the South-West is on standby to present a candidate if the South-East leaders reject Peter Obi.

Buhari’s aide mocks Peter Obi

Lauretta Onochie, Buhari’s new media aide has mocked the choice of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate.

Onochie said the former Anambra Governor could not help PDP in Anambra state.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

