News > Politics

PDP accuses APC of burning INEC offices to stay in power

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The PDP wants APC leaders questioned over the attacks on INEC facilities.

INEC Anambra State Headquarters office was burnt by arsonists
INEC Anambra State Headquarters office was burnt by arsonists [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of arranging attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend its stay in power.

Nine INEC offices in seven states have been attacked and burnt this month alone, with numerous sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials and equipment destroyed.

The PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, repeated the party's accusation that the APC is sponsoring the attacks to frustrate the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He said APC leaders are hoping to damage the nation's democracy because they have realised Nigerians will not choose them in the next general elections.

Ologbondiyan noted that the failure of the APC-led Federal Government to protect INEC facilities proves its allegations against the party.

"It is despicable that having realized that it has no place in the 2023 election, given its abysmal failure in governance, APC leaders are seeking to set our country ablaze and truncate our hard-earned democracy," the statement read.

The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to invite APC leaders and question them over the attacks on INEC.

The party also asked that the APC leaders be placed on a watch list so as to ensure the safety of the facilities.

"Our party further urges Nigerians not to be deterred by the actions of the APC but to remain united in rallying in the defense of our democracy to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC," the PDP said.

INEC has been hit with a string of attacks over the past three weeks in Akwa Ibom, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, and Anambra.

The commission said in a statement on Monday, May 24 that the orchestrated attacks will significantly affect its preparations for electoral activities, especially the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The commission last week met with its Resident Electoral Commissioners to discuss the trend of worrying attacks, and will soon meet with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

