RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Electoral materials destroyed in latest attack on INEC

Authors:

Samson Toromade

INEC says it has reported the latest incident of arson to the Police.

The INEC office in Abia State was completely destroyed [INEC]
The INEC office in Abia State was completely destroyed [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

Electoral materials were destroyed in the latest fire incident involving an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), this time in Abia State.

Recommended articles

The commission announced in a statement on Monday, May 10, 2021 that the office in Ohafia local government area of Abia was torched on Sunday, May 9.

The state's Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Joseph Iloh, reported that the office was recently renovated by the commission.

No member of staff was injured as a result of the incident, but the building was completely destroyed.

"Apart from furniture items, all electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed," INEC said.

The commission said it has reported the latest incident of arson to the Police.

The incident follows a string of similar attacks on INEC buildings with the most recent one happening last week in Akwa Ibom State where an office was also set on fire, damaging electoral materials.

Sensitive materials were also destroyed at an INEC data processing centre in Kano in April, but no foul play was suspected.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

4 things to do after sex

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Actress Etinosa Idemudia's 8 months old marriage crashes

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”