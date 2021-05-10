Electoral materials destroyed in latest attack on INEC

The commission announced in a statement on Monday, May 10, 2021 that the office in Ohafia local government area of Abia was torched on Sunday, May 9.

The state's Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Joseph Iloh, reported that the office was recently renovated by the commission.

No member of staff was injured as a result of the incident, but the building was completely destroyed.

"Apart from furniture items, all electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed," INEC said.

The commission said it has reported the latest incident of arson to the Police.

The incident follows a string of similar attacks on INEC buildings with the most recent one happening last week in Akwa Ibom State where an office was also set on fire, damaging electoral materials.