INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

According to Festus Okoye who is National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, the hoodlums "caused extensive damage to some of the commission's movable assets within the premises", burnt six utility vehicles and smashed two others.

It took the swift response of the fire service to prevent further damage to the property.

There's been a spate of attacks targeting INEC offices and facilities across the country, ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections.

On May 13, the INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State was gutted by fire.

The incident occurred only days after INEC's office in Ohafia local government area of Abia State was torched by unknown arsonists.

Another INEC office was set on fire in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State earlier in May, just a couple of weeks after sensitive materials were destroyed at an INEC data processing centre in Kano.

INEC offices in Anambra and Imo have also been targeted and razed.