6 INEC offices burnt in 3 weeks

Extensive damages were caused to the buildings and facilities.

INEC office burnt in Ebonyi [INEC]
INEC office burnt in Ebonyi [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

Two offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been burnt down in Ebonyi State, increasing the number of attacks on its facilities to six in three weeks.

The commission said offices in Ebonyi and Ezza North Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State were burnt down by unidentified people late on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

"No casualties, but extensive damages to the building and facilities," INEC said.

The commission has been hit with a string of attacks over the past three weeks with similar incidents recorded in Akwa Ibom, Abia, Enugu between May 2 and May 18.

Numerous electoral materials and office equipment have been destroyed in the arson attacks, losses that INEC has expressed worry will affect its preparations for electoral activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The commission last week announced that it would meet with its Resident Electoral Commissioners to discuss the trend of worrying attacks today, Wednesday, May 19.

"The latest destruction of the commission's physical infrastructure and electoral facilities in Enugu State calls for an immediate review of the measures necessary to secure INEC's assets across the states," INEC said last Friday.

The meeting of commissioners in Abuja will be held ahead of another meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

