INEC office in Akwa Ibom set ablaze
INEC said 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture were destroyed in the fire.
The commission announced this in a statement released on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
In the statement, INEC said 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture were destroyed in the fire.
The commission added that security guard on duty escaped unhurt.
