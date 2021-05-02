RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC office in Akwa Ibom set ablaze

Authors:

bayo wahab

INEC office in Akwa Ibom set ablaze (INEC)
INEC office in Akwa Ibom set ablaze (INEC) Pulse Nigeria

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom state has been set on fire.

The commission announced this in a statement released on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

In the statement, INEC said 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture were destroyed in the fire.

The commission added that security guard on duty escaped unhurt.

