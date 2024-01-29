ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest prince in connection to murder of US-based Nigerian lecturer

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osun's Governor Ademola Adeleke has equally ordered an immediate investigation into the killing of the lecturer.

Dr Richard Adeoriokin died on Saturday, January 27, 2024 [WGCEO]
Dr Richard Adeoriokin died on Saturday, January 27, 2024 [WGCEO]

Recommended articles

Spokesperson of the police in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated in Osogbo that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder.

"Police in Osun is aware of the shooting that occurred at Ejigbo which led to the death of Dr Richard Adeoriokin.

"The incident occurred on Saturday after the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One Prince Eniola Oyeyode of Ejigbo instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Jelili to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm if the gun was in good condition. Jelili instead shot directly at the victim and he was rushed to a hospital but confirmed dead on arrival by a doctor.

"Prince Oyeyode, who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire the gun has been arrested and detained.

"Commissioner of Police in Osun, Bzigu Kwazhi, appeals to member of the public, especially residents of Ejigbo to remain calm as investigation into the matter has started," Opalola stated.

Osun's Governor Ademola Adeleke has equally ordered an immediate investigation into the killing of the lecturer.

His media aide, Olawale Rasheed, stated on Sunday that the governor said the killing and counter-killing at Ejigbo, during the celebration, must be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The governor commiserates with the people of Ejigbo and directed law enforcement agencies to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure that the law takes its course.

"The governor also called for pre-emptive action by security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attack or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident.

"He urged families of the deceased not to take the law into their hands and dispatched a high-powered delegation to visit Ejigbo to ensure restoration of calm while investigations continue.

"Members of the delegation are the Commissioner of Police, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, the Commissioner for Information, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security," he stated.

Rasheed quoted the governor as saying he had instructed police in the state to issue guidelines on the usage of local guns to enhance safety and protection of citizens, especially at public functions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo takes former tennis star Tanya Okpala off the streets in Anambra

Soludo takes former tennis star Tanya Okpala off the streets in Anambra

Ifeanyi Ubah declares 1 term pledge, hints 2025 candidacy in Anambra

Ifeanyi Ubah declares 1 term pledge, hints 2025 candidacy in Anambra

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Wonderful father – Fubara paises Tinubu for support during political challenges

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

Ifeanyi Ubah wants only 4 years to completely change Anambra as governor

New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

New Kogi deputy governor prostrates for Yahaya Bello during swearing-in event

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

Abducted Lagos PDP chairman regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers' den

God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man in handcuffs

Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts

Fire destroys ₦150 million worth of goods at Damaturu GSM market, Yobe

Fire destroys ₦150 million worth of goods at Damaturu GSM market, Yobe

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects [Naijaloaded]

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects

They have been charged to court [Punch]

Lagos couple fakes kidnap to extort ₦5 million from relatives