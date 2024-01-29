Police arrest prince in connection to murder of US-based Nigerian lecturer

Spokesperson of the police in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated in Osogbo that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder.

"Police in Osun is aware of the shooting that occurred at Ejigbo which led to the death of Dr Richard Adeoriokin.

"The incident occurred on Saturday after the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin.

"One Prince Eniola Oyeyode of Ejigbo instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Jelili to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm if the gun was in good condition. Jelili instead shot directly at the victim and he was rushed to a hospital but confirmed dead on arrival by a doctor.

"Prince Oyeyode, who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire the gun has been arrested and detained.

"Commissioner of Police in Osun, Bzigu Kwazhi, appeals to member of the public, especially residents of Ejigbo to remain calm as investigation into the matter has started," Opalola stated.

Osun's Governor Ademola Adeleke has equally ordered an immediate investigation into the killing of the lecturer.

His media aide, Olawale Rasheed, stated on Sunday that the governor said the killing and counter-killing at Ejigbo, during the celebration, must be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

"The governor commiserates with the people of Ejigbo and directed law enforcement agencies to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure that the law takes its course.

"The governor also called for pre-emptive action by security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attack or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident.

"He urged families of the deceased not to take the law into their hands and dispatched a high-powered delegation to visit Ejigbo to ensure restoration of calm while investigations continue.

"Members of the delegation are the Commissioner of Police, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, the Commissioner for Information, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security," he stated.