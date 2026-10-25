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Kidnappers saw AI-generated photos of him dressed as a doctor on his phone and demanded the highest ransom from him

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:45 - 25 October 2026
Kidnappers demand ₦4M ransom after finding AI photo of victim dressed as a Doctor
A Nigerian kidnap survivor revealed how captors demanded a ₦4 million ransom—the highest among 12 abducted travellers—after seeing AI-generated photos of a victim dressed as a doctor on his phone.
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  • A Nigerian kidnap survivor said one victim paid ₦4 million, the highest ransom among the abducted travellers.

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  • The kidnappers reportedly saw AI-generated photos of the man dressed as a doctor on his phone and believed he was a medical doctor.

  • Other victims reportedly paid different amounts, including ₦2 million, ₦1.2 million and ₦1.6 million.

An AI-generated photo reportedly had an unexpected consequence for a Nigerian kidnapping victim, whose captors demanded a higher ransom after believing he was a doctor.

The man was among 12 travellers abducted by gunmen in Edo State in September 2026. 

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According to Ibi Phillip, a Benue State University graduate who survived the abduction, the victim paid ₦4 million in ransom because the kidnappers believed he was a medical doctor after he used artificial intelligence (AI) to dress himself like one in a photograph.

Phillip recounted the incident in an interview with Punch, published on Sunday, October 25. The account illustrates how AI-generated or AI-edited images, which can alter a person's appearance, may also create misleading impressions when viewed without context.

READ NEXT: Bricklayer sold his belongings to meet his online girlfriend, only to discover she was AI-generated

Phillip said he and 11 other travellers were abducted at Ibillo, Edo State, on September 30, while travelling to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Akure, Ondo State.

The captives were taken into a forest towards Okene, Kogi State, where they were beaten, starved and threatened as the kidnappers demanded money from their families.

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According to Phillip, the gang initially demanded ₦15 million from his family. After negotiations, his father eventually agreed to pay ₦2 million to secure his release.

The amount reportedly paid by the other victims varied. Phillip told Punch that one man paid ₦4 million because the kidnappers believed he was a doctor based on an AI-generated image showing him dressed as one. Other families paid amounts ranging from ₦1.2 million to ₦1.6 million.

AI tools can generate realistic-looking images or modify existing photographs, making it possible to depict people in clothing, occupations or settings that do not reflect their real lives.

READ NEXT: Man makes $8m using bots to stream his AI-generated music billions of times, sentenced to 18 months in prison

While such tools have legitimate uses in entertainment, creative work and digital design, manipulated images can also mislead people when presented as genuine representations of someone.

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In this case, Phillip's account suggests that an image portraying someone as a doctor may have contributed to the kidnappers' perception of the victim's financial circumstances. 

Phillip and the other travellers spent nine days in captivity before their release on October 8, 2026, after ransom payments were arranged.

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