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Zlatan and Davita unveil two traditional wedding looks as Davido joins groomsmen in Lagos

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 18:52 - 24 October 2026
#DTTheUnion
Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai celebrated their traditional wedding in Lagos, showcasing stunning Benin and Yoruba attire.
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  • Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai held their traditional wedding in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

  • The couple shared photographs in Benin-inspired and coordinated Yoruba outfits, both featuring detailed traditional accessories.

  • Davido joined the groomsmen in matching attire, while other celebrities congratulated the couple.

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Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile and his partner, Davita Lamai, held their traditional wedding in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with Davido among the groomsmen.

The couple first stepped out in Benin-inspired attire featuring coral beads. Davita wore a deep red beaded gown with a multi-strand coral necklace and headpiece, while Zlatan wore a white traditional outfit with red bead fringe and layered coral necklaces. Zlatan shared the photographs on Instagram with the caption “IT’S TIME TO MARRY.”

#DTTheUnion
#DTTheUnion

For their second look, Zlatan posted photos captioned “MR & MRS OMONIYI.” The couple wore coordinated pastel Yoruba outfits. Zlatan wore a light green agbada with cream embroidered panels, a matching cap, layered white and green beads and a dark green walking cane. Davita wore a pale yellow skirt-and-blouse set with light green appliqué detailing, a fitted bodice and flared sleeves, with a matching gele and a green clutch.

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Zlatan and his groomsmen, who include Davido, also posed in matching native Benin outfits. Davido, known to be one of Zlatan's closest friends, arrived at the venue in a white Rolls-Royce. He landed in Nigeria on Thursday and posted a stack of dollar bills on his Instagram Story, captioned "Heavy weekend for my bestie."

Fans noticed Davido's place in the lineup after reports that he and Burna Boy exchanged greetings at Zlatan's bachelor party.

Influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa and comedian Broda Shaggi were among those who congratulated the couple on Zlatan's post.

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface reportedly sent Zlatan three cows ahead of the celebration. At Davita's bridal shower days earlier, Zlatan reportedly surprised her with a diamond necklace, a Birkin bag, Christian Louboutin heels and a wristwatch.

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#DTTheUnion
#DTTheUnion

The couple announced the date on October 8 in an Instagram video tagged #DTTheUnion, with a voiceover from one of their sons. They share two sons. The couple first told guests about the wedding in July, aboard a private jet to music executive Soso Soberekon's wedding. They also reportedly held a private civil ceremony earlier.

The venue and guest list were not made public. Details of performances and other guests have yet to be reported at the time of filing.

READ NEXT: Burna Boy and Davido spotted shaking hands at Zlatan's bachelor party years after their public fallout 

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