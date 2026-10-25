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Rapper who killed pregnant girlfriend asks judge to sentence him to death for unborn child’s death

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 10:31 - 25 October 2026
Ace NH, whose real name is Billy Adams III, has asked a Florida judge to sentence him to death for the death of his girlfriend’s unborn child.
Florida rapper Ace NH, real name Billy Adams III, has sent a handwritten letter to a judge requesting the death penalty for the murder of his girlfriend's unborn child, instructing his legal team not to present any mitigating arguments.
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  • Rapper Ace NH has asked a Florida judge to impose the death penalty recommended by a jury for the death of his pregnant girlfriend’s unborn child.

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  • The jury recommended life imprisonment without parole for the murder of his girlfriend, Alana Sims, and voted 8–4 for the death penalty on the second count.

  • He has instructed his lawyers not to present further arguments seeking a lesser punishment. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 1, 2026.

American rapper Ace NH, convicted of killing his five-months-pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child, has asked a judge to sentence him to death.

Ace NH, whose real name is Billy Adams III, requested this in a handwritten letter to Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Mark R. Wolfe in Florida, United States, after a jury recommended different punishments for the two deaths.

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Adams was convicted in September 2026 of killing his girlfriend, 22-year-old Alana Sims, and her unborn child.

Now, instead of asking the court to spare his life, Adams is asking the judge to follow the jury’s death penalty recommendation. 

In the letter, dated October 12, 2026, Adams said he did not want his lawyers to present arguments or evidence asking for a lesser punishment at his sentencing hearing.

“I don't want my lawyers to present any mitigation or arguments at this hearing, and I am asking this court to sentence me to what the jury voted for,” he wrote, according to a report by FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

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He also said he understood what he was giving up by making the request.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 1, 2026. The judge has not yet sentenced him to death, and it remains unclear whether the court will allow him to waive further arguments for a lesser punishment.

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How he killed his pregnant girlfriend

22-year-old Alana Sims
22-year-old Alana Sims
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Sims was killed on January 30, 2023, in New Tampa, Florida. According to prosecutors, Adams shot her in the back of the head at close range.

Her approximately 18-month-old son was asleep in an SUV nearby and was found unharmed.

Prosecutors argued that Adams wanted to end his relationship with Sims so he could pursue another relationship. They presented messages exchanged between Adams and another woman, Lakenya Brantley, as evidence of his intentions before the killing.

In one reported message sent the day before Sims died, Adams wrote, “tomorrow this s**t done”.

Prosecutors also said Adams believed he was the father of Sims’ unborn child, although subsequent DNA testing established that he was not the biological father.

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Adams was arrested on February 8, 2023, and eventually stood trial more than three years later. The jury found him guilty of the two killings in September 2026.

Just three days before Sims was killed, Adams was acquitted in a separate double-murder case involving two men shot at a Florida recording studio in 2020.

That acquittal was unrelated to Sims’ death and did not prevent police from investigating the later killing.

It is not clear why Adams is now asking to be executed. His letter explains what he wants the court to do but does not establish his reasons for making that decision.

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