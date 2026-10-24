Daily Times marks centenary with Times Heroes Awards and National Policy Town Hall in Lagos

Daily Times celebrates its 100th anniversary in Lagos with the Times Heroes Awards, a National Policy Town Hall, and an exhibition highlighting a century of documenting Nigeria's political, economic, and cultural milestones.

Held under the theme “Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future,” the event will bring together policymakers, business leaders, public-sector stakeholders and other influential Nigerians to celebrate individuals and institutions whose contributions have helped shape the country, while encouraging fresh conversations about its future.

For 100 years, Daily Times has documented Nigeria’s political, economic, social and cultural journey. The centenary celebration will draw on that legacy to recognise the people and institutions whose leadership, enterprise, public service and innovation have influenced national development.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr. Bolaji Okusaga, Chairman of the DTN@100 Times Heroes Awards Council, said the centenary offered an opportunity to connect the lessons of Nigeria’s history with the ambitions of future generations.

“As Daily Times celebrates 100 years of documenting Nigeria’s journey, the DTN@100 Times Heroes Awards is an opportunity to honour the people and institutions whose vision, courage and contributions have helped shape our nation. This centenary is not just about reflecting on our history; it is about preserving the lessons of our past, recognising the achievements of the present, and inspiring a new generation to build a more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

Through the Town Hall, the exhibition and the Times Heroes Awards, we aim to spark meaningful conversations, celebrate enduring legacies and renew our collective commitment to shaping the future we want,” he said.

The Times Heroes Awards will recognise outstanding individuals and institutions whose decisions, leadership and achievements have contributed to Nigeria’s development, from building successful businesses and creating opportunities to delivering public service and advancing national progress.

A key feature of the centenary initiative is The Nigerian Grand Book, National Book of Changemakers, a publication developed over 15 years and informed by Daily Times’ century-long archive. Featuring a foreword by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the book will document the contributions and achievements of distinguished Nigerians, with each awardee receiving a dedicated page preserving their story for future generations.

The programme will also feature a policy-focused Town Hall designed to encourage dialogue on Nigeria’s development priorities and the practical steps required to unlock the country’s potential. Discussions will address issues including informal employment, energy access, infrastructure, productive livelihoods and the conditions needed to attract investment and support sustainable growth.

The Honouring the Past Exhibition will showcase elements of Nigeria’s national story through the Daily Times archive, providing an opportunity for participants to reflect on the people, events and milestones that have shaped the country over the past century.

The centenary initiative builds on an earlier gathering held on September 3, 2026, at ThisDay Dome, Abuja, which brought together prominent national figures, including Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who represented President Tinubu; Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who delivered the keynote address and received an award; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu; Governors Abdullahi Sule, Umar Bago and Dauda Lawal; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe.

Beyond celebrating distinguished Nigerians, the DTN@100 initiative seeks to preserve national memory, strengthen public appreciation of the people behind the country’s progress and inspire future changemakers. The event will also provide opportunities for corporate participation and engagement, with the exhibition sponsorship model supporting school attendance and encouraging young Nigerians to connect with the nation’s history.

As Daily Times enters its second century, the celebration will serve as both a tribute to the institution’s enduring role in documenting Nigeria and a platform for dialogue on the leadership, partnerships and collective action needed to shape the country’s future.