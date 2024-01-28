US-based Nigerian lecturer shot dead by local hunter in Osun

The incident reportedly occurred between 8:00 and 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at a private residence of one Prince Eniola Oyeyode, the son to the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode, who was marking his 50th anniversary on the throne.

The deceased, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, was summoned to a meeting in the residence of Eniola located along Inisa Road in Ejigbo after taking part in the coronation anniversary.

An anonymous eyewitness told The Punch that the meeting was also attended by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayodele Asalu, and one other person identified as Mr Timothy.

However, as the attendees were leaving the premises after the meeting had ended, gunshots were heard, and Idowu was hit on the leg. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ejigbo for treatment but later died.

A Personal Assistant to the deceased, Afiz Lawal, confirmed that the incident happened in his presence.

He narrated that “When we returned to Osun from Ogun State where Governor Adeleke took a Chieftaincy title, we moved to Ejigbo for 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin.

“Immediately after the coronation party, we were about to start coming to Osogbo when Prince Eniola, son of Ogiyan, told us to go to his house along Inisa Road in Ejigbo for a brief meeting. Those who attended the meeting include Hon. Asler (Ayodele Asalu) and one Hon Timothy.

“When the meeting ended, they all dispersed and were entering their vehicles. I heard Prince Eniola say, release, asking a local hunter there on the premises to release gunshots into the air. Unfortunately, instead of firing into the air, he shot towards the ground. And that was how Hon Richard Idowu was hit on the leg, and he immediately fell.

“Before we could get him to the hospital, he had already lost so much blood and there is no good hospital in Ejigbo. He gave up at a private hospital in Ejigbo. The incident happened between 8:00 and 8:30 pm on Saturday. He was a PDP chieftain and a lecturer based in the United States of America,” Lawal told The Punch.

When asked if the incident could be regarded as a case of misfiring, the Personal Assistant said, “It may be planned or accidental, but I just narrated how the incident happened because I was at the scene. His remains have been deposited at the morgue of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.”

The incident immediately threw the community into mourning and led to tension among residents. Reports also claimed that the local hunter who pulled the trigger was beaten to death by a mob, but Lawal could not confirm that.

Reacting to the sad development, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered an immediate investigation into the killing and the alleged counter-killing at Ejigbo.

He said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday.

“The Governor who commiserates with the people of Ejigbo town directed law enforcement agencies to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure that the law takes its cause. Mr Governor further called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident.

“Urging families of the deceased not to take laws into their hands, the Governor has also dispatched a high-powered delegation to visit Ejigbo and ensure restoration of calm while the investigation continues. Members of the delegation include the Commissioner of Police, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, the State Commissioner for Information, and the Special Adviser to the Governor of Security.