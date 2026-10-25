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First Lady Remi Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu clash over APC youth leadership as CityBoy and Mummy’s Men fight for influence

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 08:42 - 25 October 2026
CityBoy VS Mummy’s Men: Inside First Lady Remi Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu's clash over APC youth leadership
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  • An alleged disagreement over the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s youth mobilisation directorate has put First Lady Remi Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu at the centre of a political controversy.

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  • Seyi’s CityBoy Movement and the First Lady-associated Mummy’s Men Movement are both linked to efforts to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

  • Public commentator Nefertiti, known on X as @Firstladyship, has alleged that the dispute involves personal loyalties, religious ties and control of campaign resources.

A reported disagreement over who should lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth mobilisation team has highlighted a possible power struggle between First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general election.

At the centre of the controversy are two political support groups: Seyi’s CityBoy Movement and the Mummy’s Men Movement, an initiative associated with the First Lady.

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The disagreement arose after the APC Presidential Campaign Council announced changes to its leadership on October 20.

The council named Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande as director of youth mobilisation and APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel as his deputy.

However, a source familiar with the alleged dispute told Peoples Gazette that the First Lady wanted Israel to head the directorate. The source claimed that Olawande was seen as being closer to Seyi and his CityBoy Movement.

READ NEXT: Satguru Maharaj Ji criticises President Tinubu in viral video, tells him to pack his load

CityBoy vs Mummy’s Men

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L-R: Dayo Isreal, leader of Mummy's Men Movement and Ayodele Olawande, director of youth mobilisation and APC National Youth Leader.
L-R: Dayo Isreal, leader of Mummy's Men Movement and Ayodele Olawande, director of youth mobilisation and APC National Youth Leader.

The reported disagreement has drawn attention to the two groups working to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Seyi’s CityBoy Movement has focused on building a network of young supporters for the President’s re-election campaign.

The group has also received public praise from Tinubu, who commended his son and other young people for building a political structure without asking for official positions.

“Now permit me a personal moment, with my son, Seyi. I have watched what you’ve started with City Boy. I got some calls within the last few weeks asking me what is Seyi running for. He’s running after his father,” Tinubu said.

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Meanwhile, Israel announced the Mummy’s Men Movement in August, describing it as a platform inspired by the First Lady to mobilise support for her husband’s second term.

READ ALSO: 2027: Full list of 12 states Tinubu will visit for campaign rallies and dates

Despite its name, Israel said the group is open to women, young people, and Nigerians of all ages.

A source cited by Peoples Gazette said that Mummy’s Men was partly created to counter CityBoy’s growing influence. 

Popular political commentator Nefertiti, who posts on X as @Firstladyship, offered a more detailed account of the alleged disagreement.

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She claimed religious ties played a role in the dispute, describing the First Lady as the de facto President and Israel’s “mother in the Lord”, and citing their connection to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Nefertiti also alleged that the disagreement was about control of campaign resources, including money for media operations and online mobilisation. She claimed that Israel had approached the First Lady over concerns about losing influence and described his actions as a betrayal of trust.

The controversy comes as political groups begin building support ahead of the 2027 election. It also raises questions about how CityBoy and Mummy’s Men will operate within the same campaign.

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