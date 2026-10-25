First Lady Remi Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu clash over APC youth leadership as CityBoy and Mummy’s Men fight for influence

Nigerians, HERE IS THE GIST: Mrs. OluRemi Tinubu is supporting her fellow RCCG pastor, Dayo Israel, who is the current National Youth Leader of the APC. However, Seyi Tinubu prefers Ayodele Olawande, the current Minister of Youth Development. Rumors suggest that many within the party are dissatisfied with Dayo, claiming he flies private jets & "eats alone." Nevertheless, Remi serves as his "Mother in the Lord," & Pastor Adeboye is their "Father in the Lord” & General Overseer. A massive budget is at stake here. They are reportedly clashing over who will control the Structure of the Youth Directorate of the youth wing, specifically the big budget allocated for media war, data boys, & ‘Ronu’ miscreants. Dayo Israel ran to his mommy in the Lord behind Seyi’s back, which was a betrayal of trust on his part. He complained to mommy that Simba (Seyi) was about to take milk & honey from his mouth. Seyi considers Dayo unfit, disloyal, & surplus to requirements. Minister Ayodele Olawande is loyal & better suited for Seyi’s vision in the Youth Directorate. As a result, a cold war is raging; in this case, politics is mixing with religion in a family feud. Remi is a politician; in fact, she is your de facto president. Seyi is trying to exert his influence on the youth structure; an extension of the City Boys. But he is still a baby in the game. Remi is an old horse. Seyi has much to learn. There is more crisis inside the APC than the pressure from opposition. There are crises in Osun (Adeleke Vs Oyetola). There are crises in Kwara, Saraki’s Otoge Vs AbdulRahman. Then the crises between (Nwifuru-Hope Uzodinma Vs Wike’s Rainbow Coalition). Remember that the money they are fighting over—could have otherwise provided some type of relief to struggling Nigerians. While they play ping-pong with your destinies, people will suffer what they must. 'Let them eat cake!'"