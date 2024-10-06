Ogun serial kidnapper arrested after strangling employer's daughter

The Ogun State Police Command announced Philip's arrest in a statement by its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, on Friday, October 4, 2024,

Police investigation revealed that the suspect, said to be a serial killer, had escaped from the Ibara Correctional Centre about two years ago while being taken to the Magistrate Court in Isabo for an ongoing armed robbery case.

The command disclosed that victims of his crimes included 18-year-old Akinsanya Habibat, 22-year-old Abigail Dina, and 23-year-old Mary Ogunyemi.

According to the police, Philip's method was to lure his unsuspecting victims into the forest, where he would tie them up, strangle them, and then abandon their bodies after stealing their phones and other valuables.

Odutola said the suspect had confessed to killing the three victims and leaving their bodies in the forest. Consequently, he led the police's anti-kidnapping squad to multiple locations where the victims were murdered.

Suspect kills neighbour and employer's daughters.

Police said Dina, a nurse, left her home at 8:10 am on May 6, 2024, in Iyana Egbado, Ewekoro Local Government, heading to her workplace at Sodipo Medical Centre in Itori, when she was abducted by the suspect and taken to an unknown forest in Itori.

“The kidnapper stole an iPhone XR from the victim and then strangled her to death. Subsequently, he contacted her family by phone and demanded a ransom of N50,000.

“Afterward, the suspect abandoned her body in the forest. Ogunnaike Philip, a male suspect, was arrested in connection with the case and confessed to committing the crime.

“The suspect confessed that he fled to Saki town in Oyo State, where he exchanged the stolen iPhone XR for an Infinix Hot 10 and received a cash sum of N65,000,” the statement partly read.

Philip, along with an accomplice who is at large, was accused of luring Ogunyemi, his neighbour’s daughter to a forest where she was tied up, strangled, and abandoned after stealing her phone.

“On July 3, 2024, at approximately 10 a.m., the late Mary Ogunyemi, a 23-year-old lady, was sent by her mother, Mrs. Ogunyemi Esther, to buy fruits at Adatan from Asero Estate. She was accompanied by the suspect, Philip.

“Philip, a male suspect, was staying with someone in the same compound as the victim. He lured her to a nearby bush in Asero Estate and called in another accomplice to assist him in the kidnapping.

“The victim was bound with rope and robbed of an iPhone S. Ogunnaike Philip and his accomplice jointly strangled her to death. The two criminals later contacted the victim’s mother by phone and demanded a ransom of seventeen thousand naira.

“The duo abandoned the corpse of the victim inside the bush and fled to Badagry, Lagos State, to sell off the stolen iPhone S at the rate of ₦8,000,” the statement added.

The command added that the suspect was responsible for the murder of his employer's daughter in an incident that took place at Mile 6, Abeokuta, on August 30, 2024, around 5 pm.

He was accused of kidnapping, raping and strangling the victim to death with a rope on her father's farm in the community and later called her parents to demand a ransom before fleeing the scene.

“The father received a phone call on his daughter Habibat Akinsanya’s phone, informing him that she, aged 18, had been kidnapped and that he needed to pay a ransom of one million naira for her release.

“The victim’s father subsequently paid N30,000 to the Moniepoint account number given by the kidnapper. Later, her body was discovered on her father’s farmland in Obasa village, Mile 6, Abeokuta, Ogun State, along with her PoS machine found beside her.