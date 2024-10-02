Thieves kill fisherman, dump his body in lagoon for trying to raise alarm

The suspects, who were all arrested by operatives of the Abigi Police Division on Sunday, September 29, 2024, were identified as -Saheed Mureni, Afeez Mureni, Saheed Taidi, Thompson Samuel, and Ogoji Olorunwa. It was gathered that the incident happened when the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim with a bamboo stick and discarded his body in a lagoon in the community.

According to Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, the suspects were arrested after the deceased’s family members reported the incident. Odutola recounted that the deceased and his two sons left their home in the community to go fishing when they noticed suspicious activities at their fish trap, also known as Iki.

The police spokesperson further revealed that while trying to get a closer look at the fish trap, the suspects were spotted stealing from Sikiru’s fish trap. Upon seeing the deceased and his son, the suspects allegedly attacked the deceased with a bamboo stick, striking him in the chest while the two sons managed to escape the assault.

Odutola said, “When the deceased spotted them at his fish trap, he tried to raise the alarm and draw the attention of people in the area to what was happening. However, the suspects allegedly attacked him, striking him in the chest with a bamboo stick. Once they realised he had lost consciousness, they reportedly threw him into the lagoon.”