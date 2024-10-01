Village head, 12 others arrested for beheading hunters

According to police sources, the suspects are accused of abducting the victims, beheading them, and burying the remains in a shallow grave within a forest.

Investigations revealed that the village chief provided spiritual support to the criminal group. Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo announced the arrests during a press briefing in Uyo, detailing that the operation followed intelligence indicating the location of the victims' bodies.

The remains were discovered buried in shallow graves, confirming the brutal nature of the crime. Eribo explained that the arrests were made on September 5, 2024, after a tip-off led police to pursue a gang of sea pirates known for terrorizing local waterways.

The suspects were apprehended in a forest between the villages of Efiat and Unyenge. Among those arrested were Jephtar Inwang, Clement Emmanuel, Promise Nkerobia, Anthony Atte, Nkereuwem Edet, Joseph Asuquo, and several others, including the village chief, who is suspected of being a key figure in the group's activities.

Also, the law enforcement agency recovered 15 live cartridges from the suspects. The police also detained individuals for illegal possession of firearms, including Ukpono Etim Effiong, who was found with a homemade shotgun and other illicit items.

Further investigations revealed that other individuals, Samuel Bassey Young and Faith Richard Peter, were caught with a Beretta pistol and suspected narcotics during a routine stop.