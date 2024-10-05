Man stabs newlywed wife multiple times, locks room, sets house on fire in Lagos

The 30-year-old Olaniyi was said to have stabbed his 25-year-old wife multiple times, locked her in the room and set it on fire.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, October 4, 2024, after the couple had an altercation.

This is according to Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

He stated that the suspect also inflicted wounds on himself after committing the act.

However, a team of police personnel who arrived at the scene were said to have extinguished the fire and later discovered Olajumoke's lifeless body with wounds to the abdomen.

“A distress call was received on October 4 at Ikorodu Division that a newly wedded couple, one Motunrayo Olaniyi, aged 30, and his wife Olajumoke, aged 25 years, allegedly engaged in a domestic scuffle in their room at Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu.

“In the process, the husband reportedly stabbed the wife to death, locked her in the room, and set it ablaze, while he inflicted wounds on himself.

“Police from the Ikorodu Division responded to a distress call and put out the fire. They found Olajumoke’s lifeless body with abdominal wounds,” the statement read in part.

The police mouthpiece added that Olaniyi was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged before being taken into police custody.

He said preliminary investigation later revealed that the suspect stabbed his wife during the altercation and inflicted minor wounds on himself.