ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man stabs newlywed wife multiple times, locks room, sets house on fire in Lagos

Nurudeen Shotayo

The incident reportedly occurred in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Friday after a heated argument between the couple.

Man stabs newlywed wife multiple times, locks room, sets house on fire in Lagos [File photo]
Man stabs newlywed wife multiple times, locks room, sets house on fire in Lagos [File photo]

Recommended articles

The 30-year-old Olaniyi was said to have stabbed his 25-year-old wife multiple times, locked her in the room and set it on fire.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, October 4, 2024, after the couple had an altercation.

This is according to Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the suspect also inflicted wounds on himself after committing the act.

However, a team of police personnel who arrived at the scene were said to have extinguished the fire and later discovered Olajumoke's lifeless body with wounds to the abdomen.

“A distress call was received on October 4 at Ikorodu Division that a newly wedded couple, one Motunrayo Olaniyi, aged 30, and his wife Olajumoke, aged 25 years, allegedly engaged in a domestic scuffle in their room at Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu.

“In the process, the husband reportedly stabbed the wife to death, locked her in the room, and set it ablaze, while he inflicted wounds on himself.

“Police from the Ikorodu Division responded to a distress call and put out the fire. They found Olajumoke’s lifeless body with abdominal wounds,” the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police mouthpiece added that Olaniyi was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged before being taken into police custody.

He said preliminary investigation later revealed that the suspect stabbed his wife during the altercation and inflicted minor wounds on himself.

“The corpse has been deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Investigation is in progress,” he concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Compel your leaders to fulfil their campaign promises, Kukah tells Nigerians

Compel your leaders to fulfil their campaign promises, Kukah tells Nigerians

Makinde assures Oyo workers of ₦70,000 minimum wage payment

Makinde assures Oyo workers of ₦70,000 minimum wage payment

Gov Oyebanji splashes ₦47.8m gift on outstanding teachers in Ekiti

Gov Oyebanji splashes ₦47.8m gift on outstanding teachers in Ekiti

I'm not thinking about 2027 election now, says Tinubu

I'm not thinking about 2027 election now, says Tinubu

APP clears 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers local government elections

APP clears 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers local government elections

Ogun govt donates ₦200m to Borno following devastating flood

Ogun govt donates ₦200m to Borno following devastating flood

You know your members who live above their means - EFCC boss tells pastors

You know your members who live above their means - EFCC boss tells pastors

Traders in Wike's LG defy Fubara’s no-movement order

Traders in Wike's LG defy Fubara’s no-movement order

US court orders boxing legend Mayweather to pay Nigerian company ₦4.2m as fine

US court orders boxing legend Mayweather to pay Nigerian company ₦4.2m as fine

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court sends man to prison for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter [Daily Post]

Court sends man to prison for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter

You'll learn the hard way if I get angry - Chosen Pastor warns VeryDarkMan

You'll learn the hard way if I get angry - Chosen Pastor warns VeryDarkMan

Worried man

Man ejected from his house after DNA test proves he's not the father of his child

An illustrative image of a Nigerian prison [Dataphyte]

71-year-old man bags life imprisonment for raping best friend’s granddaughter