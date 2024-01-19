Hotel manager dies of heart attack triggered by Ibadan explosion

The blast that rocked the Bodija area of the city destroyed 58 houses with three fatalities so far recorded.

According to reports, the explosion also claimed five lives and inflicted injuries on 77 residents of the area.

Announcing Solomon’s death, the management of the hotel in a statement on Friday, January 19, 2024, said he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

In the statement posted on the hotel's official Instagram account, Solomon was described as a dedicated worker with over 25 years of industry experience.

The statement reads, “We regret to inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved Operations Manager, Mr. Tunde Solomon.

“Mr. Solomon suffered a heart attack on the 17th of January 2024 and it is believed that it was a consequence of the explosion which occurred on the 16th of January 2024 at Bodija.

“Mr. Tunde Solomon was a vastly experienced member of staff with more than 25 years in the industry. His commitment to his role and his contributions to the growth of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan and the BON group in general during his tenure were invaluable.

“His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Solomon’s family during this difficult time

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this challenging period.”