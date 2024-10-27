ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima needs new aircraft, his life at risk, Borno Speaker raises alarm

Nurudeen Shotayo

Shettima recently cancelled his official trip to Samoa from the United States after his aircraft’s windshield was damaged at the JFK Airport in New York.

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Shettima to represent the country in diplomatic engagements abroad since the duo came into office.

However, his plane suffered a mishap during his latest trip to the United States, raising concerns over the safety of the aircraft and a potential risk to the Vice President's life.

Recall that Nigeria’s number two citizen was forced to cancel his trip to the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa after his aircraft suffered windshield damage at JFK Airport in New York.

The Presidency said Shettima could not proceed to Samoa because a foreign object hit his plane during a stopover at JFK.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, some parts of the aircraft, including the cockpit’s windscreen, were damaged during the incident.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Sunday, October 27, 2024, the Borno Speaker called on the Federal Government to provide a new aircraft for the Vice President to forestall any tragedy.

ALSO READ: Where is Tinubu? - Obi reacts to president’s absence as 14-day leave elapses

Lawan argued that the aircraft designated to Shettima had had several incidents in recent times.

“I want to sympathise with the Nigerian Government, especially the office of the Vice President, his crew and staff over the unfortunate incident at JFK Airport in New York, U.S.A.

“I also express my gratitude to Allah (God) for saving the precious life of our dear Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima and those on board the ill-fated VP’s plane, even as I urge the Nigerian government to demand a thorough and timely investigation from the United States government over the incident that affected Vice President Kashim Shettima’s plane at one of the most secure spots in the World.

“The life of the Vice President and that of his crew/officials stand at risk while using the old and faulty presidential aircraft. Therefore, there is an urgent need to acquire a new aircraft for Senator Kashim Shettima to avoid this recurrence of air mishaps,” he said.

