Shettima needs new aircraft, his life at risk, Borno Speaker raises alarm

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Shettima to represent the country in diplomatic engagements abroad since the duo came into office.

However, his plane suffered a mishap during his latest trip to the United States, raising concerns over the safety of the aircraft and a potential risk to the Vice President's life.

Recall that Nigeria’s number two citizen was forced to cancel his trip to the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa after his aircraft suffered windshield damage at JFK Airport in New York.

The Presidency said Shettima could not proceed to Samoa because a foreign object hit his plane during a stopover at JFK.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, some parts of the aircraft, including the cockpit’s windscreen, were damaged during the incident.

Borno Speaker raises the alarm over Shettima's safety

Reacting to the development in a statement on Sunday, October 27, 2024, the Borno Speaker called on the Federal Government to provide a new aircraft for the Vice President to forestall any tragedy.

Lawan argued that the aircraft designated to Shettima had had several incidents in recent times.

“I want to sympathise with the Nigerian Government, especially the office of the Vice President, his crew and staff over the unfortunate incident at JFK Airport in New York, U.S.A.

“I also express my gratitude to Allah (God) for saving the precious life of our dear Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima and those on board the ill-fated VP’s plane, even as I urge the Nigerian government to demand a thorough and timely investigation from the United States government over the incident that affected Vice President Kashim Shettima’s plane at one of the most secure spots in the World.