Shettima's commonwealth trip cancelled after foreign objects hit his aircraft

Segun Adeyemi

The precise nature of the foreign object that damaged Shettima's aircraft remains unclear, and repairs on the plane have reportedly begun.

Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Punch]
During a scheduled stopover at JFK Airport en route to Samoa, a foreign object struck Shettima's plane, causing significant damage to the cockpit windscreen.

Presidential Media Aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed the incident on Thursday, noting the severity of the damage.

"Vice President Kashim Shettima's trip to Samoa to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Summit has been cancelled after a foreign object hit his plane during a stopover at JFK Airport in New York," Onanuga explained.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: 8 feared killed as helicopter crashes in Rivers

In response, President Bola Tinubu swiftly approved a ministerial delegation to represent Nigeria at the summit in Apia, the capital of Samoa.

Led by Minister of Environment Balarabe Abass Lawal, the delegation will now fulfil Nigeria's diplomatic obligations at the summit, which will run from 21 to 26 October.

Vice President Shettima and Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar have since returned from New York to Nigeria.

READ ALSO: NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

President Tinubu's quick decision to deploy a ministerial delegation underlines Nigeria's commitment to maintaining its international diplomatic presence despite the unforeseen incident.

The CHOGM meeting gathers heads of state and representatives from across the Commonwealth to address global issues, with Nigeria expected to play a key role.

With the summit now in session, all eyes turn to the Nigerian delegation to advocate on the nation's behalf amid high-level discussions.

