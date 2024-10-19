Shettima, Mutfwang pursue transport, telecoms solutions in Sweden

In a statement on Saturday in Jos, Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Mutfwang, said this was part of Shettima and the governor’s plans, who were on an official visit to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the vice president and Mutfwang, as well as other top government officials, were away on the two-day strategic visit to Sweden.

“The delegation’s visit included engagements with industry leaders at Scania and Ericsson, both of which hold significant potential for transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure.

“During their visit to Scania’s headquarters in Södertälje, the Nigerian team engaged with the renowned automotive manufacturer, known for its pioneering green innovations.

“Scania, a leader in heavy-duty truck and bus production, is set to partner with Nigeria in modernising the country’s transportation sector through biofuel-powered solutions.

“Mr Fredrik Wijkander of the Scania Group, who led the Vice President and his delegation on a tour of the company’s facilities, emphasised Scania’s role in revolutionising the transport sector worldwide and the potential impact of biofuel technologies in Nigeria,” Bere said in the statement.

According to him, Shettima, also led the delegation on a similar mission to Ericsson, the global telecommunications giant, for high-level discussions on boosting Nigeria’s digital landscape.

”They were warmly welcomed by Mr. Patrick Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of Middle East and Africa, and Mr. Peter Olusoji Ogundele, Head of Ericsson Nigeria.

“The talks centred on strategic collaborations to enhance Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, accelerate the implementation of 5G technology, and develop robust digital infrastructure to support a rapidly evolving global communication landscape.

“A key outcome of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between Nigeria and Ericsson, marking a significant step towards deploying 5G technology across critical sectors in the country.