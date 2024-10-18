Where is Tinubu? - Obi reacts to president’s absence as 14-day leave elapses

Tinubu left Nigeria on October 2 for a working vacation in the United Kingdom, and reports indicate he later travelled to Paris, France, for an "important engagement."

Speaking on Friday, October 19, Obi expressed disappointment that despite Nigeria's numerous challenges, the president has not returned, even though his 14-day leave has ended.

"The President had told us he would only be gone for 14 days. The 14 days have passed now, and we are waiting to see him in the country," Obi stated.

He expressed frustration, suggesting Tinubu should have cut his trip short to address the pressing issues back home.

Obi emphasised the hardships Nigerians are enduring due to the government's policies, which he says require urgent attention.

"One would have expected him to return earlier than expected, considering the volume of work that needs to be done in a troubled nation like ours," he added.

The former presidential candidate stressed that Nigeria faces "untold hardship" and needs strong leadership to navigate its current economic challenges.