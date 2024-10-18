ADVERTISEMENT
Where is Tinubu? - Obi reacts to president’s absence as 14-day leave elapses

Segun Adeyemi



L-R: Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]


Tinubu left Nigeria on October 2 for a working vacation in the United Kingdom, and reports indicate he later travelled to Paris, France, for an "important engagement."

Speaking on Friday, October 19, Obi expressed disappointment that despite Nigeria's numerous challenges, the president has not returned, even though his 14-day leave has ended.

"The President had told us he would only be gone for 14 days. The 14 days have passed now, and we are waiting to see him in the country," Obi stated.

READ ALSO: Tinubu moves around Abuja at night, aware of hardship - Orji Kalu

He expressed frustration, suggesting Tinubu should have cut his trip short to address the pressing issues back home.

Obi emphasised the hardships Nigerians are enduring due to the government's policies, which he says require urgent attention.

"One would have expected him to return earlier than expected, considering the volume of work that needs to be done in a troubled nation like ours," he added.

READ ALSO: Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

The former presidential candidate stressed that Nigeria faces "untold hardship" and needs strong leadership to navigate its current economic challenges.

Obi's comments have sparked further debate about Tinubu's absence and the level of attention being given to domestic issues.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

