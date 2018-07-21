Pulse.ng logo
Kogi Gov says it won't be a surprise if Melaye burnt school project

  • Published:
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state says it won't be surprising if investigation reveals that Senator Dino Melaye, burnt down his own constituency project before inauguration.

Governor Bello, in an interview with Osasu Igbinedion on The Osasu Show, said Melaye is an attention seeker who be seeking public sympathy for burning his own project.

“The project that was embarked on by him that was burnt down is highly condemnable. I condemn it in its entirety.

“Remember the person in question is an attention seeker, remember he has orchestrated self-attacks severally in the state and I won’t be surprised in order to draw public sympathy if he organised that for himself.

Dino Melaye accuses SARS, military of attempted assassination play Senator Melaye (Scan News)

 

“This is a project he started; nobody stopped you from starting it. You continued it and you completed it, nobody stopped you. You are about commissioning it, why would anybody go and burn it down? Why would any right thinking person go there and burn it down?" Bello said.

That is not my style of politics - Bello

Bello said neither he nor his supporters played a role in the attack, adding that his style of politics is not associated with destroying projects for the people.

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello has condemned the burning down of Senator Dino melaye’s constituency projects. play

Melaye's constituency project that was burnt

(Naij)

He said,“That is not our character, that is not my own style of politicking. If anything, any development is for the people. The money did not come from his pocket, it is public fund meant for the people. So, if he tries to do that, and turn around to seek for public sympathy and orchestrated that on himself again, it is most unfortunate. That is the only way I can attribute it.

“In Kogi state remember, that we inherited a volatile state where a lot of insecurity, violence used to be an order of the day but upon assumption of office, Kogi state is the safest today.

Melaye's constituency project burnt ahead of inauguration

One of the projects by Senator Melaye was torched in the early hours of Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

The projects that were burnt down include:  four block of classroom each at Government Girls’ secondary school, Sarkin Noma; Lokongoma Secondary School, Phase 1; and Adankolo Secondary school.

Melaye had attribute the destruction as handiwork of his political opponents in the state.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

