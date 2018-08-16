news

Days after the arrest of Samuel Ogundipe, the Nigeria Police has accused the Premium Times reporter of theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents.

Ogundipe was arrested on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, over a story on the blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Following the reporter’s refusal to name his source, he was arraigned at a Magistrate Court in Kubwa, Abuja on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

In a statement on Thursday, August 16, 2018, Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, alleged that Ogundipe’s story posed a threat to national security.

The Police insisted that Ogundipe must be prosecuted.

The statement reads in full:

"The Nigeria Police Force’s attention was drawn to the innuendos and misinformation in the media about the arrest and ongoing prosecution of one Samuel Ogundipe of Premium Times online publication by Police Investigation Unit.

"The Force is categorically stating that one Samuel Ogundipe is being investigated and prosecuted for the offences of 'theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents' inimical to State/National Security that can jeopardize peace, breakdown of law and order capable of precipitating crisis in the Country.

"Mr. Samuel Ogundipe is also being investigated and prosecuted under other offences which violate Official Secret Act, Cyber Crime Act, and the Penal Code Law for which he has volunteered statements and is standing trial.

"It is factual to state that Mr. Samuel Ogundipe was arrested on the 14 of August, 2018 and on completion of Preliminary Investigation, he was arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction in the FCT in less than Twenty Four (24) Hours of his arrest. He was remanded to Police custody and the case was adjourned to Monday, 20 August, 2018.

"The Nigeria Police Force as a law abiding organization will continue to ensure that the Rule of Law and its supremacy which are essentials of democracy prevails at all times.

"However, individual(s) or group(s) who violate the law must be brought to justice, the Force will also ensure that all Nigerians irrespective of profession, practice or carrier are subject to the same Law, and therefore wishes to impress it on the Media to encourage prosecution of all offenders upon whom a prima facie case has been established. Every concerned group(s) or interested person(s) should be aware that the matter is in court and the due process of law is being followed.

"The Nigeria Police Force and the media are veritable partners in ensuring peace, law and order in the country, but the Force will not compromise or allow an offender to go scot free or pervert the end of justice.

"The Force is hereby assuring all law abiding Nigerians, respected media practitioners and other members of the public of a guaranteed freedom of expression and other rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended, and will continue to hold in high esteem with utmost respect, the views of prominent and notable media unions, practitioners associations and other stakeholders. However, the Force is constrained by the Law to allow justice to take its course and rule of law to prevail in this case.

"Consequently, members of the public are implored to disregard every sentiment being peddled to cast aspersions on the investigation and the ongoing prosecution of the offender in court."

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, civil society groups and Nigerians have continued to demanded the unconditional release of Ogundipe.