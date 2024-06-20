Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

The elder statesman stressed that if the President isn't careful, the North-West state's politics could be the death knell of his administration.

Galadima issued the warning in a recent interview on Arise Television, wherein he spoke on the ongoing political feud in Kano between NNPP led by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso on one hand and the All Progressives Congress led by immediate past Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on the other hand.

The two warring parties have been making legal manoeuvres to usurp the other since the 2023 governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC tried to reclaim the state through the court after losing the March 18 election to Abba Kabir but failed, while there had also been attempts to remove Ganduje as the APC national chairman.

The latest in the series was the emirship tussle involving Muhammad Sanusi II and the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Alhaji Buba Galadima [News Digest] Pulse Nigeria

Galadima warns Tinubu

Meanwhile, Galadima said he's familiar with the history of Kano's political contestations and knows all the power brokers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, he advised the President to maintain neutrality and fairness in his involvement with the ongoing crisis to avoid derailing his government.

“The federal government and President Bola Tinubu need to be cautious with Kano politics. It will destroy his presidency.

“I want to tell the federal government, including my friend, President Bola Tinubu, that he should be mindful of Kano politics, it will destroy his presidency.

“They never agree on any issue and I have an inherent knowledge of how we dealt with the issue of Kano politics during the NPN when I was the youth leader.

“I know some very powerful politicians in Kano, including some rich men who came to meet the president, that they should remove Abba Yusuf and nothing will happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The man I know should be smarter than what he is by saying that nothing will happen and ask them how did it happen that you didn’t win the election in the first place.”

Galadima's comments come amid a recent allegation by Kwankwaso against the Federal Government.