ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kano government has accused the Federal Government of interfering in the ongoing emirship tussle in the state.

Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu
Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

Recommended articles

The elder statesman stressed that if the President isn't careful, the North-West state's politics could be the death knell of his administration.

Galadima issued the warning in a recent interview on Arise Television, wherein he spoke on the ongoing political feud in Kano between NNPP led by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso on one hand and the All Progressives Congress led by immediate past Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on the other hand.

The two warring parties have been making legal manoeuvres to usurp the other since the 2023 governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC tried to reclaim the state through the court after losing the March 18 election to Abba Kabir but failed, while there had also been attempts to remove Ganduje as the APC national chairman.

The latest in the series was the emirship tussle involving Muhammad Sanusi II and the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Alhaji Buba Galadima [News Digest]
Alhaji Buba Galadima [News Digest] Alhaji Buba Galadima [News Digest] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Galadima said he's familiar with the history of Kano's political contestations and knows all the power brokers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, he advised the President to maintain neutrality and fairness in his involvement with the ongoing crisis to avoid derailing his government.

“The federal government and President Bola Tinubu need to be cautious with Kano politics. It will destroy his presidency.

“I want to tell the federal government, including my friend, President Bola Tinubu, that he should be mindful of Kano politics, it will destroy his presidency.

“They never agree on any issue and I have an inherent knowledge of how we dealt with the issue of Kano politics during the NPN when I was the youth leader.

“I know some very powerful politicians in Kano, including some rich men who came to meet the president, that they should remove Abba Yusuf and nothing will happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The man I know should be smarter than what he is by saying that nothing will happen and ask them how did it happen that you didn’t win the election in the first place.

Galadima's comments come amid a recent allegation by Kwankwaso against the Federal Government.

The NNPP national leader accused the Federal Government of listening to enemies of Kano on the Emirates tussle.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

We have prosecuted 600 suspects in 6 months – Ondo Amotekun

We have prosecuted 600 suspects in 6 months – Ondo Amotekun

Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at ₦7,418.45 in May - Report

Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at ₦7,418.45 in May - Report

Lagos government moves to make Yoruba Week 'a majestic celebration of culture'

Lagos government moves to make Yoruba Week 'a majestic celebration of culture'

Otti rejigs media team, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

Otti rejigs media team, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

'I'll have to find a job' - Heiress who donated all her inheritance

'I'll have to find a job' - Heiress who donated all her inheritance

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders [Businessday NG]

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case