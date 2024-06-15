ADVERTISEMENT
Emirship Tussle: I know why you're hurt - Sanusi aims dig at Ado Bayero

Nurudeen Shotayo

A Kano Federal High Court recently ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the human rights violation case brought against the state government by Bayero.

The state government disposed of Bayero and four other emirs after Governor Abba Kabir signed the repealed Kano State Emirates Law to pave the way for the return of Sanusi to the coveted throne.

However, both emirs have been laying claim to the legitimacy of the throne leading to fierce legal fireworks in the court of law.

While Bayero has accused the state government that the dethronement violated his fundamental human rights, the defendant has maintained its rights to make and amend laws as empowered by the constitution.

Yusuf had ordered the arrest of the deposed Emir after accusing him of plotting to stoke crisis in the state following an alleged attempt to return to the palace after his ouster.

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, a Federal High Court in Kano ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the human rights violation case brought against the state government by Bayero.

The court also imposed a ₦10 million fine on the Kano government for infringing on the rights of the former Emir.

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
Meanwhile, commenting on the emirship tussle in an interview with Saturday Sun, Sanusi said the beneficiaries of the former system feel hurt because they have been removed.

Though he didn't pointedly mention Bayero's name, it was clear he was referring to his opponents who were affected by his return to the throne.

“What we are dealing with is a situation where somebody divided us. And actually, when you create these things, some people get some privileges. They didn’t ask for it, but they’ve enjoyed it for four years.

“Now when they lose it, it’s a problem. But the problem is not what has happened today. It is what happened four years ago. If it had not been done, we would not be in this situation today. We are one family, we are one people. Somebody comes, divides us up. Even in this family, he takes one emirate, gives it to a part of the family. Now, when people enjoy it for four years and you take it away from them, it becomes a problem.

“When Ganduje wanted to create these Emirates, he could not find a law to amend. He started by amending Emirates Appointment and Deposition Law, which the court struck down. So, he had to, de novo, ex nihilo, out of nothing create a law and create emirates, new emirates that never existed.

Governor Yusuf and 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero
Governor Yusuf and 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero

“Something called a Kano Emirate with eight local governments. That emirate with eight local governments had not existed in our one thousand years of history. The same thing with the Bichi Emirate, Rano Emirate, Gaya Emirate. None of them existed in one thousand years of history.

“So, they had the stools for four years and a new governor came on board and said we have to deal with this attack on our system, on our collective history. And he says we cannot in the interest of preserving something with a history of four years abolish a history of one thousand plus years. He says let’s go back to the original order.

“That was all that happened. It was not targeted at any individual, at any family, at any person. But of course, the people who were beneficiaries of this would hurt. And we understand that. It is not their fault. But we cannot because we do not want to harm or hurt them and allow it to go on.

“So managing the situation is for all of us as citizens of Kano. As members of the royal family, it is for all of us to look at the big picture and see that what has been done has been done to restore the glory of our emirate and to protect our own history and custom. For me, even now that I am here, only God knows how long I will be here. I can die tomorrow,” Sanusi said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

