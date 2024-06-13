ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

News Agency Of Nigeria

The plaintiff also wants a declaration that the party’s NEC lacked the power to appoint any person to the office of the Chairman, among others.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]

Recommended articles

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after the plaintiff’s lawyer, Benjamin Davou, sought the leave of the court to allow time to reply to Ganduje’s preliminary objection.

The plaintiff; the North Central APC Forum, led by Saleh Zazzaga, is in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/599/2024 querying the propriety of Ganduje’s appointment as the Chairman of the APC when he is not from the North Central geopolitical zone.

Listed as defendants in the case are Ganduje, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

When the case was called on Thursday, Davou said although the suit was slated for hearing, it would not be possible because Ganduje’s lawyer, Raymond Asikeni, just served him the notice of preliminary objection and their counter affidavit.

Davou promised to file his reply to the two sets of documents filed by Ganduje first thing on Wednesday after the public holiday.

Justice Ekwo then adjourned till June 26 for hearing.

“On the date of hearing, the preliminary objection will be taken together with the substantive suit.

“The processes of any party that is absent from court shall be deemed as adopted,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiff, in the main suit, wants the court to, among others, restrain Ganduje from further parading himself as the chairman of the APC.

It also prays the court to issue an order directing INEC not to accord recognition to all actions taken by the APC, including congresses, primaries and nominations, since Ganduje became APC Chairman on August 3, 2023.

The plaintiff is contending among others, that Ganduje is occupying the office of the APC chairman illegally, not being from a state in the North Central geo-political zone.

The plaintiffs argued that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC breached the party’s constitution when it appointed Ganduje, from Kano State in the North West geopolitical zone to replace Sen. Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State in the North Central geopolitical zone.

It also argued that Ganduje’s appointment to replace Abdullahi was contrary to Article 31.5(1) f of the APC constitution and ultra vires the powers of the NEC of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaintiff added that by the true interpretation of Article 31.5(1) of the APC. Constitution 2013 (as amended), the party is bound to comply with the procedure for the replacement of an officer in the event of a vacancy and ought to appoint a member from Nasarawa State in the North Central geopolitical zone into the office of the chairman of the party.

The plaintiff wants the court to among others, declare that by Article 20(1) of the APC constitution 2013, as amended, Ganduje cannot be appointed as the National Chairman of the party other than through democratically conducted elections and that his current occupation of the office is illegal.

It equally seeks a declaration that by the provisions of Article 13 of the APC constitution 2013 (as amended), the party’s National Convention is the final authority of the party which has the power to elect or remove national officers of the party including the national chairman of the party.

The plaintiff also wants a declaration that the party’s NEC lacked the power to appoint any person to the office of the Chairman, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

Tinubu appoints Yakubu to replace Ben Akabueze as DG for Budget Office

Tinubu appoints Yakubu to replace Ben Akabueze as DG for Budget Office

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

Edwin Clark exposes how Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos

Edwin Clark exposes how Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State