Kwankwaso accuses FG of instigating Kano Emirate crisis

Speaking in Hausa at the launch of the 82-kilometer Madobi rural road project, Kwankwaso commented on the current emirate crisis in Kano State.

“We will not fold our arms and watch enemies of our state destroy the peace and harmonious coexistence of our people, as we shall do everything we can to support the governor. He will not be distracted from doing his work. There are people from Kano who are enemies of the state who are advising the federal government on how to plunge Kano into a state of emergency, but the good people of Kano will not allow this to happen,” he said, according to Channels TV.

He further described some politicians as desperate.

“Some desperate politicians want to destabilise the state, but we will rather prefer that the two of us lose than to let them crush us unnecessarily.

“We dare anyone who imagines victimise us politically, to be rest assured we are ready to fight. We are not afraid, but if the federal government continues to listen to these unpatriotic politicians from Kano, they will fail. The people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constitutional responsibility of the governor by any individual or group.”